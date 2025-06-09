CFL Injury Reports: Week 2

- News
TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, June 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|Game Status
The BC Lions did not practice Monday and will have their first injury report of the week on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Peyton Logan
|RB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Jake Kelly
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Enock Makonzo
|DB
|Elbow
|DNP
|Josh Hagerty
|DB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Eric Lofton
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
Friday, June 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Mustafa Johnson
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Trevon Mason
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Dionte Ruffin
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Joshua Archibald
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Antonio Moultrie
|DL
|Back
|Full
|Stevie Scott
|RB
|Knee
|Full
|Nick Callender
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Cyrille Hogan-Saindon
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|James Morgan
|QB
|Back
|Full
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Hip
|Limited
|Tyrie Adams
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Eric Starczala
|OL
|Head
|DNP
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Sam Carson
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Nigel Romick
|DL
|Abdomen
|DNP
|Aidan John
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Frankie Griffin
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|Deandre Lamont
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Alonzo Addae
|DB
|Elbow
|DNP
|Alijah McGhee
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Peter Adjey
|LS
|Hamstring
|DNP
Saturday, June 14 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
Saturday, June 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status