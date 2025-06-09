Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 9, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 2

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

BC LIONS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, June 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice Monday and will have their first injury report of the week on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status
Peyton Logan RB Thigh DNP
Jake Kelly DB Knee DNP
Enock Makonzo DB Elbow DNP
Josh Hagerty DB Thigh DNP
Eric Lofton OL Knee DNP

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, June 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Mustafa Johnson DL Knee DNP
Trevon Mason DL Shoulder Full
Dionte Ruffin DB Hamstring DNP
Joshua Archibald DL Hamstring DNP
Antonio Moultrie DL Back Full
Stevie Scott RB Knee Full
Nick Callender OL Foot DNP
Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL Knee Full
James Morgan QB Back Full

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dru Brown QB Hip Limited
Tyrie Adams QB Load Management Full
Eric Starczala OL Head DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Foot DNP
Sam Carson OL Foot DNP
Nigel Romick DL Abdomen DNP
Aidan John DL Knee DNP
Frankie Griffin LB Knee Full
Justin Howell DB Foot DNP
Deandre Lamont DB Hamstring DNP
Alonzo Addae DB Elbow DNP
Alijah McGhee DB Load Management Full
Peter Adjey LS Hamstring DNP

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, June 14 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, June 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

 

