CFL Injury Reports: Week 2

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BC LIONS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, June 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice Monday and will have their first injury report of the week on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status Peyton Logan RB Thigh DNP Jake Kelly DB Knee DNP Enock Makonzo DB Elbow DNP Josh Hagerty DB Thigh DNP Eric Lofton OL Knee DNP

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, June 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Mustafa Johnson DL Knee DNP Trevon Mason DL Shoulder Full Dionte Ruffin DB Hamstring DNP Joshua Archibald DL Hamstring DNP Antonio Moultrie DL Back Full Stevie Scott RB Knee Full Nick Callender OL Foot DNP Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL Knee Full James Morgan QB Back Full

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, June 14 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, June 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status