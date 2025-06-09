Lions add American RB Jordan Terrell to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday that American running back Jordan Terrell has been signed to the practice roster.

Terrell (five-foot-10, 215 pounds) originally joined the squad in May 2024 before suiting up in three regular season contests with 24 rushing yards on four carries.

RELATED

» Nathan Rourke throws three TD passes as Lions beat Elks

Terrell also hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception in a September 14 game against the Toronto Argonauts.

The North Carolina native returned for 2025 camp and appeared in both preseason games before being released as part of the final roster cuts.

The Lions also announced they have released American running back Deshaun Fenwick from their practice roster.