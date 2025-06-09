REDBLACKS add three to practice roster, including receiver Luther Hakunavanhu

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that they have added three players to their practice roster, including National receiver Luther Hakunavanhu, National offensive lineman Dayton Black and National long snapper Simon Chaves.

A veteran of 43 CFL games since 2021, Hakunavanhu was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the fifth round, 44th overall in the 2021 CFL Draft. He suited up for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024, making nine catches for 171 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in an injury-shortened season.

Hakunavanhu started 13 games for Calgary in 2023, and caught 23 passes for 311 yards, nine short of the career best he set the year prior, hauling in nine touchdowns. He has totalled 66 receptions for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons.

Drafted sixth overall by the Ticats in 2023, Black dressed in 17 regular season games that season, prior to a 2024 campaign in which injuries limited his time on the field. The Brandon native was a Canada West All-Star with Saskatchewan in 2022.

Chaves returns to Ottawa following a training camp stint in 2024, after suiting up in a game for the Toronto Argonauts later in the season. He joined them once again for the 2025 preseason. He finished up his university playing career at Guelph, after being a two-sport athlete at Western (football and wrestling).