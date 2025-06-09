Ticats sign American QB Jake Dolegala

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice roster, the team announced on Sunday.

Dolegala, 28, previously suited up for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals (2019), New England Patriots (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021), and the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-23), BC Lions (2024), and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2024).

The six-foot-seven, 242-pound Hamburg, New York native appeared in 20 CFL games over his career, registering 247-of-394 pass completions for 2953 yards and 12 touchdowns. He attended Central Connecticut State University where he completed 654-of-1136 passes for 8129 yards and 48 touchdowns in 44 games.

The Ticats also announced they have released American receiver Josh Johnson.