Tyson Philpot’s ‘big plays’ a must-start in CFL Fantasy

TORONTO — Tyson Philpot doesn’t need to provide additional reasons as to why he should be a weekly CFL Fantasy play.

That’s because the star receiver is as reliable as they come on the football field, providing fantasy points to those who believe in his talents on a weekly basis.

In his first eight games of 2024, Philpot caught 56 passes for 772 yards and five majors before going down for the season with an injury.

RELATED

» Set your Week 2 CFL Fantasy lineup now!

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Despite not having to provide a reason, CFL.ca asked the National pass-catcher to do exactly that in case there’s any doubt left.

“My pitch would be just look at those first eight games last year,” said Philpot about why fans should add him to their fantasy lineup. “I don’t know if anybody else outscored me in fantasy, but if they did, (it was) maybe (Justin) McInnis.

“I just think when you’re looking at a fantasy receiver, you’re looking for someone that’s explosive and that’s gonna make big plays. That’s where you get your points from. So my pitch is, if you like the two of those things, come get Tyson Philpot.”

Even with all that evidence, there might be a couple of people out there who are still skeptic. To those, Philpot answered with yet another good fantasy outing in Week 1, catching four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts.

That was good for 14.8 fantasy points, most of all Alouettes receivers. Another reason to play Philpot – and all of his receiver teammates like Austin Mack and Charleston Rambo – is the presence of quarterback Davis Alexander. The pivot led the Als to a Week 1 win over the Toronto Argonauts, completing 17 of 26 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 50 more on the ground.

Mack is confident his pivot can command a powerful passing offence that is sure to make a lot of fantasy owners happy.

“With a guy like Davis Alexander, the sky’s the limit,” said Mack.

The Alouettes now face the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday at TD Place. The REDBLACKS allowed 27.3 fantasy points to Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus in Week 1, and will draw another tough assignment in trying to cover Philpot, Mack and an Alexander-led passing offence.