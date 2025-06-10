6 CFL Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 2

Stanley Berryhill III was our shining pupil among the class of Week 1 sleepers.

The Lions receiver was among the top CFL Fantasy football performers, scoring 28.5 fantasy points for the 1.2 percent of fantasy users who took our advice.

Who breaks out in Week 2? Well, let’s introduce our Week 2 class and see who stands the best chance of graduating.

QUARTERBACK

Davis Alexander, Montreal, $11,000 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

We’ll continue endorsing the Als pivot, who scored 15 fantasy points in the opening win over the Argonauts. Davis Alexander was efficient, completing 19 of his 26 passes for 205 yards and a major while also rushing for 50 yards on four carries.

The REDBLACKS allowed 10.7 yards per pass against the Roughriders. Alexander averaged 7.9 yards per pass in Week 1, making this a recipe for a bigger evening for him. Montreal has receivers capable of making big plays, and if the offence decides to give Alexander the freedom to be more aggressive, there’s an excellent chance he exceeds the 15 FP projected for him this week. We like him scoring 18-20 fantasy points and wouldn’t be surprised if Alexander exceeds our expectations. All four of Alexander’s rushes were at least 10 yards, increasing our aspirations.

RUNNING BACK

Sean Thomas Erlington, Montreal, $8,500 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

We envisioned Stevie Scott III to be the Alouettes’ featured back but Montreal turned to the veteran Sean Thomas Erlington, who responded with 86 yards on 17 carries that included a pair of runs over better than 10 yards. Erlington finished with 8.6 fantasy points as he shared touches with Travis Theis, who produced 4.2 FP.

Value and volume of touches make Erlington a good choice to invest in this week. He’s always been a productive receiver, so don’t be surprised if he gets four-to-six targets. Projected with 10 FP this week, a continued run of high usage will eventually translate into a major, which is why we think Thomas Erlington can deliver 13-15 FP against the REDBLACKS.

RECEIVERS

David Ungerer III, Toronto, $5,900 Salary (vs. Calgary, Saturday)

David Ungerer III delivered 82 yards on four receptions in Week 1, finishing with 12.2 fantasy points. Targeted seven times, he obviously has a rapport with Nick Arbuckle, which should continue as long as Arbuckle is atop the depth chart.

Toronto’s 74.1 QB efficiency rating was last in Week 1, but Ungerer had one of Arbuckle’s two completions of better than 30 yards. There’s room for improvement in the Argos’ passing game, so we’ll ride with Ungerer topping his 7.8 projected FP. Another week of double-digit fantasy production is likely as he has established himself as the WR3 behind Damonte Coxie and DaVaris Daniels.

Keelan White, Ottawa, $6,500 Salary (vs. Montreal, Friday)

The third overall pick of the 2025 CFL Draft asserted himself into the flow of targets from Dru Brown, catching all four targets for 41 yards in the loss to the Roughriders. Keelan White faces the challenge of getting a steady stream of opportunities playing with the likes of Justin Hardy, Eugene Lewis, Kalil Pimpleton, and Bralon Addison. But his talent suggests the REDBLACKS will find a way to keep him involved.

White will be in range of topping the 8.1 fantasy points he scored in Week 1. The benefit of playing with such elite receivers means White could go unnoticed near the goal line, which is why we’re relying on him scoring his first CFL major this week.

Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $5,000 Salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

Dohnte Meyers had a quiet opener, catching three passes for 28 yards on five targets in the win over Ottawa. We’re liking him to deliver a strong rebound against a Tiger-Cats pass defence that allowed 10.7 yards per pass in Week 1.

AJ Ouellette suffered an injury in Week 1 and could miss some time, which in turn would lead to more passing attempts by Trevor Harris. If that’s the case, there might be more opportunities for Meyers, so take advantage of that and watch him produce numbers that will graduate him from this week’s class of sleepers.

Clark Barnes, Calgary, $6,200 Salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

Week 1 might be the springboard for a breakout season for Clark Barnes, who caught all four targets for 112 yards. Barnes’ 160 depth yards were the third-best total of the opening week, topped only by the 212 depth yards of Kenny Lawler and the 203 yards of Tyson Philpot.

The Stampeders need a reliable deep threat, and Barnes appears capable of overseeing the role. He scored 15.2 fantasy points in Week 1, and we feel he’ll remain in that range this week.