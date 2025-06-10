AMSOIL Power Rankings: A new No. 1 emerges

TORONTO — It’s Week 2 of the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL, and there’s a lot of movement between the teams.

That’s because we finally have a little bit of 2025 evidence as to how the off-season changes will impact the teams going forward.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be even more movement in the future as teams settle into themselves over the first few weeks of the season.

So without further ado, here’s your Week 2 Power Rankings:

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0)

Last week: 3

Last game: 31-26 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Hamilton, June 14

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders were hit by injuries to key players like AJ Ouellette and Rolan Milligan Jr., but that didn’t stop them from closing the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Trevor Harris looked like his efficient self, guiding an offence that averaged eight yards per attempt and didn’t allow a single sack. On defence, Malik Carney was once more the disruptive force we saw in 2024, leading the team with two sacks as Saskatchewan won the battle at the line of scrimmage 4-0.

2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-0)

Last week: 2

Next game: vs. BC, June 12

Worth noting: Winnipeg opened the season on a bye, so there won’t be any movement as we wait to see the 2025 version of the Blue Bombers. Their first challenge is a BC Lions team that looked good in their home opener, creating hopes of yet another impactful Lions-Bombers matchup. The Bombers will be without quarterback Zach Collaros as he serves his suspension, but 2024 Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira should remain the focal point of the offence.

3. Montreal Alouettes (1-0)

Last week: 6

Last game: 28-10 win over Toronto

Next game: at Ottawa, June 13

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes jump up three positions after putting forth a dominant defensive effort against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 1. Toronto converted under 40 per cent of its second downs against an Alouettes squad led by Tyrice Beverette and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. The latter scored a defensive touchdown to complement a two-touchdown night by the Davis Alexander-led offence. Receiver Tyson Philpot is back from last year’s season-ending injury and already scored his first touchdown of 2025, spelling optimism for the Alouettes.

4. BC Lions (1-0)

Last week: 7

Last game: 31-14 win over Edmonton

Next Game: at Winnipeg, June 12

Worth noting: Nathan Rourke and the Lions moved the ball all game against the Elks, but really put everything together in the second half by going on a four-touchdown run that put the game away at BC Place. Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts led the league in pressures with nine, according to Pro Football Focus, and running back James Butler averaged 6.8 yards per carry in his return to BC. Their task now is a Winnipeg team that is looking to start a Grey Cup-hosting season with the right foot on Thursday.

5. Calgary Stampeders (1-0)

Last week: 8

Last Game: 38-26 win over Hamilton

Next game: at Toronto, June 14

Worth noting: In Vernon Adams Jr.’s debut in Calgary, it was the running game that was front and centre as Dedrick Mills scored a trio of touchdowns to power the Stampeders past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Mills gained 124 yards from scrimmage as Calgary finished with 428 offensive yards and didn’t allow a single sack. Defensively, the Stamps kept Hamilton’s ground game at bay (14 carries for 47 yards) while limiting Bo Levi Mitchell and the passing attack.

6. Ottawa REDBLACKS (0-1)

Last week: 4

Last game: 31-26 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Montreal, June 13

Worth noting: The REDBLACKS were able to put up a fight in the fourth quarter against the Roughriders, but ultimately fell short in their comeback attempt. There were a couple of positives to be drawn from that game for Ottawa, like the performance of receivers Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison, who both went over 100 yards while catching 16 of 21 passes thrown in their direction. Ottawa now returns home to host the Alouettes looking to continue what was a strong home-field advantage in 2024.

7. Toronto Argonauts (0-1)

Last week: 1

Last game: 28-10 loss to Montreal

Next game: vs. Calgary, June 14

Worth noting: Toronto could not get the offence going against Montreal, rushing 10 times for 34 yards and turning the ball over three times. The defence still played a good game, sacking Alexander three times and keeping the Als to only two offensive touchdowns. Wynton McManis led the way with nine tackles on defence and Damonte Coxie caught five passes for 99 yards to lead the offence. Toronto now returns home to host Adams Jr. and the Stampeders in yet another intriguing Week 2 matchup.