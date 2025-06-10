Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ make their Week 2 picks

TORONTO — Week 1 left every CFL.ca pick-maker at or above .500.

Matthew Cauz and Jamie Nye have taken an early-season lead, both sporting 3-1 records, with the Calgary Stampeders win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats handing the pair their only L. The rest of the writers sit at a comfortable 2-2.

What will Week 2 hold for them, or anyone playing CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch?

Let’s get into this week’s games.

BC AT WINNIPEG

The first game of the 2025 season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without their starting quarterback Zach Collaros, who is serving his suspension. Instead, it’ll likely be Chris Streveler, who took first team reps on Monday, getting the nod in his place. With 2024 MOP and MOC Brady Oliveira in the backfield, and weapons like Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen at receiver, the offence shouldn’t miss a beat. BC opened their season with a victory in Week 1, led by the impressive performance from quarterback Nathan Rourke. On the heels of his 27/36 for 324 yards, three TD, and zero INT outing, what will Rourke do in his first road game of 2025? Most of the writers think it’ll be Winnipeg winning their opening game of the year.

WRITERS PICK: 60% Winnipeg

MONTREAL AT OTTAWA

Quarterback Dru Brown was limited at practice on Monday as he deals with a hip issue he obtained in last week’s contest where he threw for 413 and two touchdowns. Ottawa’s offence, that had two receivers, Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison, go over 100 yards last week, will have to go head-to-head this week against a tough Montreal defence that picked up right where they left off in 2024, with or without Brown. Ottawa went 7-1-1 at home last year and will hope that home field advantage carries into 2025. Davis Alexander is still undefeated in his starts as an Alouette, picking up a W in start No. 5 last week. Does he continue that streak on Friday? The pick-makers say yes.

WRITERS PICK: 100% Montreal

CALGARY AT TORONTO

The Stampeders new-look offence with Vernon Adams Jr. at the helm helped power Calgary to an opening day victory. Sure, Adams Jr. had a pair of INTs in his debut, but he still threw for 284 yards, completing 67.9 per cent of his passes. The Stamps had a balanced attack, with running back Dedrick Mills scoring trio of majors to along with 17 carries for 94 yards and catching all three passes thrown his way for 30 yards. Toronto, on the other hand, fell to the Montreal Alouettes last week and will be looking for a bounce-back in their first game in front of their home crowd at BMO Field. Who wins the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader?

WRITERS PICK: 60% Calgary

SASKATCHEWAN AT HAMILTON

Despite losing a handful of star players to injuries in Week 1, AJ Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr., and Kian Schaffer-Baker all didn’t finish the contest, the Roughriders still walked away with a win over Ottawa. Thomas Bertrand-Hudon filled in at running back and scored two touchdowns and with the team signing Ka’Deem Carey on Monday, the backfield will be an intriguing storyline to keep an eye on this week. The host team of the second half of Saturday night’s doubleheader is coming off a loss in Cowtown. What does Scott Milanovich’s squad have in store this week to avoid moving to 0-2 on the season?

WRITERS PICK: 100% Saskatchewan