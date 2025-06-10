Ticats add receiver Joseph Ngata to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the signing of American receiver Joseph Ngata to the practice roster.

Ngata, 24, previously practiced for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles (2023-24), the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions (2024), and the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders (2025).

The six-foot-three, 217-pound Reno, Nevada native played his collegiate football at Clemson, registering 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games.