Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 2?

I think I speak for everyone when I say it was so great to have CFL football back last week!

From a close finish in Saskatchewan to start the week to Nathan Rourke’s amazing second half performance to wrap things up, the road to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg is now underway.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Speaking of Winnipeg, we get our first look at the five-time reigning West Division champs, albeit without Zach Collaros to start the season.

And in an interesting quirk, all the winning teams at home in Week 1 are now on the road in Week 2.

I was pretty confident with my picks last week and started the season 3-1. This week is leaving me a little more hesitant…

BC at Winnipeg

Thursday, June 12

8:30 p.m. ET

Chris Streveler is likely to get the start for the Bombers to begin the season as Zach Collaros serves his one game suspension. That puts the Bombers in a hole to begin the year, though they do have Brady Oliveira running the ball and Dalton Schoen back in the receiving corps.

Looking back, the team coming off a bye week to start the season is actually 6-2 going back to 2016. However, not a lot of them were doing it with a quarterback who took limited training camp reps as the No. 2 guy.

I’m still not quite certain what we get from the Bombers on both sides of the ball. It’s easy to predict they won’t miss a beat with some of the major departures this off-season, but I can’t help but think the Bombers, like other perennial dominant teams before them, will hit a wall.

Rourke and the Lions did show very well in the second half against Edmonton, but the Elks are going to go through growing pains with a bunch of new faces trying to come together as a team.

If Collaros was starting, I’d be more convinced that the Bombers would come out of the gate flying after learning from such a slow start last year. But with Streveler in and a first year play caller, I’m going to say Buck Pierce comes back to Winnipeg and beats his old bosses.

PICK: BC

Montreal at Ottawa

Friday, June 13

7:30 p.m. ET

These are the two teams I have going to the Eastern Final in 2025.

Dru Brown nearly brought the REDBLACKS back in Saskatchewan but Ottawa’s second and third quarters were not too great.

Meanwhile, Davis Alexander remains undefeated as a starter as the Alouettes defence once again threw their weight around to bring down the Argonauts in the regular season opener.

The Als receiving corps is going to cause issues for the REDBLACKS who saw Samuel Emilus chew them up for over 130 receiving yards in Week 1.

It’ll be up to the front seven to do a better job getting to the quarterback from Ottawa’s side to help out the secondary. The benefit there is they aren’t dealing with the quick release Trevor Harris.

Ottawa also needs to get William Stanback a little more engaged in the play calling, although I understand they were down big to the Riders and had to throw. I do not like that Dru Brown is already on the injury report to start the season after being on the limp late in Saskatchewan.

I like Alexander, as you all know, but this will be a bigger test for the Alouettes.

PICK: MONTREAL

Calgary at Toronto

Saturday, June 14

4:00 p.m. ET

Vernon Adams Jr. was not clean in his first start for the Stampeders. He threw two interceptions but was able to continue to lead drives and the Stamps scored often in an impressive opening win against the Tiger-Cats.

There is plenty to clean up for everyone in the league but when you can score 38 points and have a sloppy game, that’s not a bad place to be, though Hamilton does have a lot more things to clean up.

Dedrick Mills is an All-CFL running back, folks. Start getting used to hearing his name.

Toronto’s QB room is still up in the air. We’re still not sure when Chad Kelly can start to play in games. Despite being cleared to practice, he still wasn’t ready to play in Week 1. Even then, he’s been limited in what he can do to get some chemistry with his receivers.

What got to me was Toronto’s absolute refusal to run the ball. They were down a bit but they abandoned the run with just seven carries. Running backs only got 11 touches total in the game. That’s not enough balance to help out Nick Arbuckle.

I think we see Ryan Dinwiddie go back to the drawing board. Nick Arbuckle did beat the Stamps last year at BMO Field and I feel a repeat performance for the Argonauts, as I’m convincing myself there will be some growing pains with so much new in Calgary….. though Dedrick Mills will literally carry this team to wins.

PICK: TORONTO

Saskatchewan at Hamilton

Saturday, June 14

7:00 p.m. ET

The Calgary Stampeders completely shut down the Tiger-Cats early in the opener as it wasn’t until late and the game already out of hand that Hamilton started to climb back into it.

The good news for Hamilton is they did start to find a little bit of rhythm. The bad news is the Roughriders defence is better than the Stampeders.

Saskatchewan’s defence allowed an opening drive touchdown and then slammed the door on Ottawa for the better part of three quarters of football.

The Riders are dealing with injuries early in the season but when you can bring in an All-CFL calibre running back like Ka’Deem Carey off the free agent list, things aren’t looking too bleak.

Speaking of running backs, Greg Bell is another one like Stanback in Ottawa or the backs in Toronto who need to get the ball more.

I think Saskatchewan’s continuity is going to pay off big early with another win to open the year.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN