3 keys to the game for Winnipeg, BC in Week 2

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will begin their quest for a sixth straight Grey Cup appearance on Thursday night when they open their season at Princess Auto Stadium against the BC Lions.

The Lions, meanwhile, are looking to get out to a quick 2-0 start after downing the Edmonton Elks in Week 1.

Let’s take a look at three keys to victory for both sides ahead of Thursday night’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff that can be watched on TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. QUARTERBACK QUESTION

With starter Zach Collaros set to miss the opener due to a suspension, it’ll be Chris Streveler’s pocket in Game 1. Entering his fourth season in Winnipeg, Streveler has completed 273 career passes for 3,041 yards and 20 touchdowns. An area of concern has been interceptions, of which he’s thrown 20. The Lions had one last week courtesy of linebacker Ben Hladik.

2. OFFENCE RUNS THROUGH OLIVEIRA

No Collaros should mean even more looks for 2024 rushing leader Brady Oliveira. He faced the Lions three times last season, averaging 80.6 rush yards per game but failed to find the end zone, something he’ll likely need to do for his team to put points on the board.

3. SECONDARY SUPPORT

There will be no easing into the season for the Bombers secondary against Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke and his plethora of receivers. Led by veterans Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols, Mike O’Shea will also need second-year defensive backs Terrell Bonds and Marquise Bridges to take the next step in their development starting this week.

BC LIONS

1. ROURKE RETURNING TO FORM

It’s early, but Nathan Rourke looked every bit of his 2022 self completing 27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns against the Elks. Just as important, he took care of the football and didn’t throw an interception. Another strong performance against a division rival will only heighten expectations in Vancouver.

2. SPREADING THE FIELD

The Lions’ receiving corps will attempt to build on some impressive performances against a secondary getting their feet wet in a new campaign. Stanley Berryhill III is coming off his first career 100-yard game, while Jevon Cottoy caught seven passes and had 42 yards after the catch. Oh yeah, and Justin McInnis is one of the most dangerous receivers in the Canadian Football League.

3. SHORT REST, FASTER START

It’s a quick turnaround for the Lions given they played on Saturday night and they’ll be in search of a faster start after putting up just three first half points versus Edmonton. Finding inspiration from their second half performance that saw them score 28 is a good place to start.

