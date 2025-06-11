4 storylines to watch in Week 2

How exciting was it to see CFL football on our TVs and in person last week?

I’m confident Week 2 will bring us as much joy as Week 1 did.

Things start in Winnipeg as we get our first look at the Bombers in 2025, taking on the Lions, before Friday night’s East Division battle between Montreal and Ottawa.

Saturday’s doubleheader starts in Toronto as the Argonauts raise their 111th Grey Cup Championship banner as they host the Stampeders before heading down the QEW for the Riders and Tiger-Cats bout at Hamilton Stadium.

To get you set for the week, here’s one storyline to watch in every game in Week 2.

RELATED

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 2 picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: A new No. 1 emerges

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

CAN NATHAN ROURKE BEAT THE BOMBERS?

BC at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Nathan Rourke has been able to find success pretty easily against defences in the CFL, with the exception of one team. Against the rest of the league, he’s put up great stats. Against Winnipeg, he just can’t seem to break through.

Senior Director, CFL Player & Game Statistics Jeff Krever shared some notes with me comparing Rourke’s outings against the Bombers and when he plays the rest of the eight teams.

Rourke is 0-3 against the Bombers in the regular season, completing just 53.4 per cent of his passes to go along with three touchdowns, five interceptions and 7.6 yards per attempt. His quarterback rating sits at 63.6 when playing the Blue and Gold.

Against the rest of the CFL, things look much different. He has a 13-5 record. His completion percentage jumps up to 74.6 per cent as does his yards per attempt (9.8) and his quarterback rating skyrockets to 109.7. His TD/INT ratio is much better as well, throwing 32 majors to 19 picks.

Can Rourke finally break through against Winnipeg? Or will the Chris Streveler-led Bombers hand the Lions their first loss of the year?

NO DRU BROWN

Montreal at Ottawa | Friday, June 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET

The Ottawa REDBLACKS will be without quarterback Dru Brown this week against Montreal.

“Dru (Brown) will not dress this week,” said head coach Bob Dyce on Wednesday. “Matt (Shiltz) will start and we’ll move forward in that direction.”

“If I were to hazard a guess, I would think he could be ready for Week 3,” added Dyce about Brown’s availability.

After the CFL’s opening week, Brown sits as the league’s leading passer after throwing 413 yards against the Roughriders. Now they turn to Shiltz, who’s suited up in 89 career CFL games. He’s thrown for 4,795 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Can the REDBLACKS continue to put up big passing numbers with Shiltz under centre against an Als defence that surrendered just 273.0 last week?

CAN TORONTO STOP THE RUN?

Calgary at Toronto | Saturday, June 14 | 4:00 p.m. ET

Calgary started the season with a statement that they are not afraid to run the football. Running back Dedrick Mills ran in three major scores to go along with 17 carries and 94 yards while Vernon Adams Jr. got in on the action using his legs three times for 30 yards. Jeshrun Antwi also got touches in the Week 1 contest, tallying 30 yards on nine carries.

After the opening week of the season, Calgary sits second in the CFL in rushing yards per game (158) on a league-high 31 attempts. They’re heading to Toronto this week looking to continue to pound the rock at BMO Field.

Toronto had one of the best defences against the run in 2024, second only to Saskatchewan, but that was a different story to start the season. In Week 1, the Argos D allowed a league-high 163 yards on the ground and 6.3 yards per carry.

Tune into the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader to find out if the defending champs can slow down Calgary’s rush attack or if the Stampeders gallop all over the Double Blue.

TRENCH BATTLE

Saskatchewan at Hamilton | Saturday, June 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET

It’s been well documented that games can be won or lost in the trenches and that’s a storyline I’m looking at when the Tiger-Cats host the Riders this weekend.

Saskatchewan got to the quarterback four times in Week 2, with Malik Carney‘s getting a pair and Jameer Thurman and Habakkuk Baldonado tallying once apiece.

Hamilton’s offensive line didn’t allow a single sack on Bo Levi Mitchell last week when they played Calgary. Keeping Mitchell clean will be essential for him to have time to find his receivers downfield against a Riders pass defence that allowed a league-high 413.0 yards though the air last week.

Who wins this battle to finish up Week 2?