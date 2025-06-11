Davis Alexander’s win streak headlines 5 Game Notes to know about Week 2

TORONTO — It’s already Week 2 and that means CFL.ca has all the game notes you need, including:
- Eugene Lewis’s current streak of nine games with a touchdown reception is tied with Sean Millington for the second-longest in CFL history. Terry Evanshen established the record of 10 games in 1967-68.
- At 5-0, Davis Alexander has set the record for the best start by an Alouettes pivot. Bo Levi Mitchell was the last QB to start his career with a 5-0 mark.
- At BMO Field, Toronto is 27-7 under Ryan Dinwiddie, including 16-2 over the past two season. Calgary is the only team against which he has a record below .500 (3-4).
- Mike O’Shea’s next victory will be his 108th, tying him with Canadian Football Hall of Famer, the late Dave Ritchie, for seventh all-time.
- Dating back to last season, Trevor Harris has won his past six starts. He is a career 9-5 against Hamilton.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 2 of the CFL season below:
RUN BRADY, RUN
- Oliveira is the reigning MOP and MOC.
- He has 17 career 100+ rushing yard games; his next will tie him with Norm Kwong (18) for third among Canadians, behind Jon Cornish (22) and Andrew Harris (29).
- Oliveira is aiming for his fourth consecutive 1,000+ rushing yard season; the last Canadian to achieve the feat was Kwong from 1955-58. Joffrey Reynolds was the last player to reach the milestone as part of a six-year streak from 2005-10.
- Over the last three years, he has averaged 5.5 yards per carry.
- Last season, he was the only player to average 100+ yards from scrimmage per game.
QUICK SLANTS
League-wide
- Home teams swept Week 1 for the second time since 2006 (2022).
- Each team that rushed for more yards emerged victorious.
- Last week, 37 per cent of rushing and receiving yards were gained by Canadians.
- This week’s milestone game(s):
BC (1-0) at WPG (0-0)
- Following his first win as a head coach, Buck Pierce returns to Winnipeg, where he spent 10 seasons, winning two Grey Cups (2019 and 2021) and making five Grey Cup appearances (2019, 2021-24).
- Nathan Rourke has yet to defeat Winnipeg.
- WPG | 0-3, 53.4 per cent completion rate, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.6 QBR
- the rest of the CFL | 13-5, 74.6 per cent completion rate, 32 TDs, 19 INTs, 109.7 QBR
- Last week, Stanley Berryhill III recorded his first 100+ yard game.
- Chris Streveler (5-8) will make his first start against BC.
- Nic Demski (4,559) needs 109 receiving yards to surpass Darvin Adams (4,667) to join the Top-10 in Bombers’ history.
MTL (1-0) at OTT (0-1)
- The Alouettes have won the teams’ last eight matchups and the last 10 at TD Place Stadium.
- Last year, the Alouettes went 6-2-1 (.722) on the road, while Ottawa established its best record at home, going 7-1-1 (.833).
- Last week, the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Keelan White, had four catches for 41 yards.
- Matthew Shiltz will make his 14th CFL start (6-7).
CGY (1-0) at TOR (0-1)
- Last week, Calgary recorded 158 rushing yards, led by Dedrick Mills’s league-leading 94 and three touchdowns.
- Dave Dickenson is 12-3 versus Toronto.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 2-5 against Toronto, but he has 14 touchdown passes in the matchup.
- Marquel Lee registered 10 defensive tackles in his first CFL game.
- Clark Barnes recorded his first career 100-yard game last week against Hamilton.
- Toronto hasn’t started 0-2 since 2019.
- The Argonauts rushed for 34 yards last week, the team’s lowest on the ground since 2023 – a span of 50 games.
- Wynton McManis recorded nine defensive tackles last week.
- First-year player Calvin Turner Jr. registered 142 kick return yards.
SSK (1-0) at HAM (0-1)
- The Roughriders are looking to start 2-0 in back-to-back years under HC Corey Mace.
- Last week, Saskatchewan registered a league-leading four sacks, including two from Malik Carney, while allowing none.
- Last week, Montreal native Samuel Emilus recorded eight catches for 133 yards to sit tied for the league lead; it was the fifth 100+ yard game of his career.
- Bo Levi Mitchell is looking for his 100th victory as a starter. He is a career 12-6 against the Roughriders. Dating back to last season, he has averaged 346 passing yards in his past six games.