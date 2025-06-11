Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Top 5 contenders after Week 1

The season has officially begun. WHAT A RUSH!

Sure, early season football isn’t as crisp and dialled in as middle or late season ball, but the effort was there.

Plus, the energy of seeing players tired of looking at the same colour uniform for much of the past three weeks was palpable from the broadcast booth as I called Calgary’s win over Hamilton on Saturday from a sun swept McMahon Stadium.

Every other week this season I’ll be breaking down the contenders for Most Outstanding Canadian here on CFL.ca as a means of keeping tabs on the game’s biggest names from this side of the 49th. I’m also going to be highlighting larger performances from unsung heroes of the Canadian game who might not qualify for the top five hopefuls, but deserve their moment in the spotlight.

After one week of play there is much to be determined through the marathon that reaches into snowy November, but here are my five names of note to kick off the proceedings.

1. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Get used to it folks, as long as Nathan Rourke is playing the game’s most important position as a Canadian at a high level, he is going to be featured, discussed, ridiculed and celebrated for every step, misstep, notable throw and jaw-dropping, post-snap decision.

He isn’t as much of a video game as fellow Canadian Tre Ford, but in their head-to-head matchup in Week 1 you saw the clear maturity and precision Rourke has in his game. A return anywhere close to the 2022 level of play will scream serious MOC candidate once again this season.

2. SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Canadian passing attack has felt very Kian Schaffer-Baker-led over the past couple seasons but Samuel Emilus was somehow quietly amongst the best in the game last season and started the season off right where he left 2024.

I love his route running and hunger after the catch. In a league full of talented pass-catchers and ever expanding opportunities to play closer to the ball, Emilus has his work cut out to hold back names like Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Tyson Philpot, Kiondré Smith and more.

To kick off 2025, I was immensely impressed with him.

3. SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

I can’t say enough good things about the ascension of Sean Thomas Erlington through his career journey.

He runs with power and presence and made it easier for Montreal to say goodbye to Walter Fletcher, which was the biggest shock of training camp cutdown day to me as someone who has seen Fletcher dominate games in Montreal in person over the last couple years.

The stat line wasn’t huge, but the performance and intention shown for his ability matched with the perfect situation in his home city make this all a very real threat to stay present through the season.

4. STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Stavros Katsantonis was buzzing around in Calgary with fresh legs and a ton of range while reading the eyes and at times mind of new Calgary pivot Vernon Adams Jr.

With one interception and another that was taken off the board via penalty, it’s clear that Katsantonis has his eyes set on being the best free safety in the league. To do that, he’ll have to unseat fellow Canadian and East Division standout Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

5. ALEXANDRE GAGNÉ | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Seven special teams tackles? How is that even possible?

For Alexandre Gagné, the lead in league-wide special takedowns is already a gap beyond the imaginable and you know Ottawa, who typically have elite special teams themselves, will be locked in on Gagné this week after his stellar performance.

For those not familiar, it is not unusual to see a handful of players with seven special teams tackles in a season, and the all-time record for a season is current Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller with 37. Gagné tied the all-time record for single game output and deserves to be on this list despite his likely return to the average and exodus from this top five.