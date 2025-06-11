REDBLACKS’ Dru Brown ruled out for matchup against Alouettes

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS will be without their starting quarterback for their Week 2 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

Pivot Dru Brown was limited in practice all week and won’t be available for the contest on Friday against the Als.

“Dru (Brown) will not dress this week,” said head coach Bob Dyce. “Matt (Shiltz) will start and we’ll move forward in that direction.”

“If I were to hazard a guess, I would think he could be ready for Week 3,” added Dyce about Brown’s availability.

RELATED

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 2 picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: A new No. 1 emerges

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 2?

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Brown finished the game against the Riders on Thursday, completing 34 of 41 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

The head coach also said that defensive back Alonzo Addae is out for the season with an elbow injury.

Brown is currently on a three-game streak of consecutive regular season games with 400 or more passing yards.