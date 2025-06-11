Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for Week 2

You cannot go wrong at pivot in Week 2 of CFL Fantasy football.

Each of the five quarterbacks ranked this week is positioned to top their projected fantasy totals.

In fact, we’re betting at least two will tally between 26-30 FP this week. Make sure you’re adding at least one receiver to pair with your starting quarterback to add more spice to your point total.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy on CFL Game Zone now!

» CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 2

» 6 CFL Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 2

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

That Eugene Lewis ($11,400) is out of the top five receivers this week displays the strength among the pass-catchers. There are several outside the top 12 who would make for solid fantasy plays, so if you’re willing to go off the grid, there is gold to be had.

Perhaps Week 2 will provide more close contests.

The winning margin averaged 13 points per game in Week 1, with only the REDBLACKS losing by less than 12 points.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $13,000 Salary (18.2 Projected Fantasy Points): Trevor Harris will attempt more than 26 passes this week, and if he continues to average 10.4 depth yards per pass, this ranking will be justified against a Ticats defence that allowed nearly 11 yards per pass in Week 1.

2. Nathan Rourke, BC, $14,000 Salary (18 PFP): The top-rated player in Week 1 according to Pro Football Focus, Nathan Rourke looked a lot like the dual-threat terror he was in 2022. It’s just one game but you have to love the potential he provides.

3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $14,100 Salary (18.1 PFP): Don’t count on Bo Levi Mitchell delivering another tepid 6.1 yards per pass against a Roughriders defence he lit up for a combined 675 yards and five majors in two games last season.

4. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary $14,100 Salary (16.2 PFP): Hopefully Vernon Adams Jr. can avoid the interception bug that dampened an otherwise solid debut with the Stampeders. Despite the miscues, Adams earned the eighth-highest grade among all players in Week 1 according to PFF.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (18 PFP): No Zach Collaros means a lot more of Brady Oliveira, and that has never been a bad thing. Oliveira had 242 rushing yards in three games against BC last season while adding eight receptions for 66 yards. Translation: Oliveira finishes with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

2. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $10,800 Salary (14.9 PFP): Dedrick Mills generated 67 of his 94 rushing yards after contact in Week 1. The trend will continue against a Toronto run defence that allowed 6.3 yards per carry in their loss to Montreal.

3. James Butler, BC, $11,300 Salary (15.5 PFP): He looked like the James Butler that shined in Vancouver from 2021-22, finishing with 18 fantasy points in the win over the Elks. No one will fault you if your Week 2 lineup is anchored by Butler.

4. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $8,000 Salary (14 PFP): Not the best of opening weeks for Greg Bell, who managed 10.6 FP. Facing the Saskatchewan defence will present a challenge but Bell is the type of back who can rack up fantasy points on just a couple of touches.

5. Sean Thomas Erlington, Montreal, $8,500 Salary (10 PFP): Sean Thomas Erlington may not be flashy but he’s going to get a high volume of touches in a balanced Alouettes offence.

RECEIVERS

1. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $11,000 Salary (16.2 PFP): Though he caught four passes for 48 yards in Week 1, the 25.4 depth yards per his eight targets excites us about Tyson Philpot having a monster Week 2.

2. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $12,500 Salary (15.5 PFP): Justin Hardy caught eight of his 10 targets from Dru Brown, quickly establishing their shared rapport. He’s primed for a 100-catch, 1,500-yard season, so don’t hesitate to benefit.

3. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $11,100 Salary (15.5 PFP): Samuel Emilus continued to show off his talents in Week 1 by catching all eight passes thrown in his direction. He’s an underrated star who’s set to change that this season.

4. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary (15.7 PFP): Kenny Lawler was targeted a Week 1-high 13 times and will continue to receive plenty of attention from Bo Levi Mitchell. The .462 catch rate percentage will increase.

5. Justin McInnis, BC, $13,500 Salary (15.5 PFP): His receiving major helped Justin McInnis finish Week 1 with 15.5 FP despite catching five passes for just 45 yards. Expect the Lions to be more aggressive by getting him involved earlier in the contest rather than the one target he had in the first half of the win over the Elks.

6. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $11,700 Salary (13 PFP): Late NFL head coach Buddy Ryan said of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter, “All he does is score touchdowns.” Keep that pleasant thought in mind when adding Eugene Lewis, who has scored majors in nine straight games.

7. Tim White, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (14.6 PFP): Here’s hoping the Ticats stretch out Tim White more this week after he averaged just 7.6 depth yards per route. Bo Levi Mitchell completed just one of six attempts of more than 20 yards, and while that’s not his strong suit, getting White in favourable matchups deep is a must.

8. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $10,600 Salary (12.3 PFP): Reggie Begelton and Vernon Adams Jr. will be just fine. Expect better fantasy numbers than his 10.8 outing in the opener.

9. Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $9,400 Salary (15.2 PFP): There’s plenty of targets to go around in Ottawa for Bralon Addison to be the third REDBLACKS receiver ranked here this week.

10. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $10,200 Salary (12.6 PFP): We’re not expecting big passing numbers from the Bombers’ passing game without Zach Collaros. However, if there’s a Winnipeg receiver you need, as always, Nic Demski’s your guy.

11. Stanley Berryhill III, BC, $8,000 Salary (11.6 PFP): Stanley Berryhill’s 28.5 FP in Week 1 was no one-time fling. He’s a top 12 fantasy receiver with considerable upside.

12. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $7,500 Salary (12.5 PFP): Solid as usual, KeeSean Johnson will top his 10.5 FP performance in Week 1. We’re betting he finds the end zone for the first time as well in 2025.

DEFENCES

1. Saskatchewan, $8,900 Salary (7.2 PFP): The Riders recorded four sacks in Week 1 and will keep Bo Levi Mitchell uncomfortable Saturday evening.

2. Montreal, $9,500 Salary (9.4 PFP): The Alouettes are the team capable of scoring a defensive major weekly.

3. Winnipeg, $9,500 Salary (7 PFP): They’ll knock the rust off early while seeking to knock the steam out of a BC offence that rolled up a Week 1-high 446 total yards.

4. BC, $9,000 Salary (6 PFP): The way the Lions’ D-line harassed Tre Ford in the fourth quarter of Week 1 might be precursor to how dominant Mathieu Betts and co. will be.