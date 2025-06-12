3 keys to the game for Ottawa, Montreal in Week 2

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS return home eyeing their first win of the season when they take on the Montreal Alouettes on Friday Night Football.

A strong second half wasn’t enough last week as the REDBLACKS were outlasted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders 31-26.

Montreal looked every bit the East Division power they hope to be when they beat the Toronto Argonauts 28-10.

Let’s take a look at three keys to victory each team ahead of Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff that can be seen on TSN, RDS or CFL+.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. SHILTZ’S TIME TO SHINE

Starting quarterback Dru Brown has been ruled out and it’s a significant blow to the REDBLACKS offence after he threw for 413 yards and two touchdowns against the Roughriders. Fortunately, head coach Bob Dyce can turn to veteran backup Matthew Shiltz. Shiltz comes into the game with 89 games of experience that includes 4,795 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

2. LEWIS’ TOUCHDOWN STREAK

Receiver Eugene Lewis is chasing the record books. If he can pull down a touchdown on Friday night, it’ll make 10 consecutive games with at least one and would tie Hall of Famer Terry Evanshen for the longest streak in league history. He’ll be in tough to do it, however, facing an Als defence that prides itself on its ability to defend the pass.

3. DISCIPLINE, DISCIPLINE, DISCIPLINE

Ottawa took 13 penalties that cost them 126 yards against Saskatchewan. Simply put, that can’t continue if they hope to have success against a team as talented as Montreal.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. MORE FROM ALEXANDER

It’s important not to overreact after one game but Davis Alexander threw for the second fewest yards in Week 1, ahead of only Tre Ford’s 178. He has no shortage of viable options as Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot are among the best wideouts in the league and being able to spread the field should only help him get on track.

2. HOW ABOUT THOMAS ERLINGTON

Sean Thomas Erlington took 17 handoffs and rushed for 89 yards a week ago. Combine it with Alexander’s ability to scramble and the Als have the chance to create more space for the pass game by going to the ground. It’s a physical front the pair will face with Bryce Carter and Lorenzo Mauldin IV on the defensive line and Adarius Pickett and Jovan Santos-Knox behind them at linebacker.

3. SHUT DOWN THE RUN

It’s well known how good the Alouettes pass defence can be, but they allowed just 34 yards on the ground against Toronto. On the defensive line, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Lwal Uguak had a sack, while linebacker Darnell Sankey also found his way to Nick Arbuckle. Add in Tyrice Beverette and it has the makings of being the best overall defence in the CFL.

