CFL announces fines following Week 1 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued three fines from Week 1 and the preseason.

WEEK 1

Montreal wide receiver Tyler Snead has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

Montreal wide receiver Charleston Rambo has been fined for delivering a blindside block to Toronto defensive back Derek Slywka.

PRESEASON WEEK 2 (MAY 24 – OTT at MTL)

Ottawa linebacker Tyron Vrede has been fined for delivering a Grade Two spear to wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amount of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: