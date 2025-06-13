3 keys to the game for Calgary, Toronto in Week 2

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Toronto for the Argonauts home opener on Saturday night.

Coming off a 38-26 victory over Hamilton, the Stampeders are hoping to make it back-to-back wins over East Division opponents to start the year.

Toronto had a forgettable 28-10 loss to Montreal in Week 1.

Let’s take a look at three keys to victory for each team ahead of their matchup on Saturday that Canadian viewers can watch on TSN and U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports Network. International audiences can catch the action on CFL+.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. Adams Jr. finding the end zone

The 38-point performance from the offence was impressive, especially considering quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. didn’t throw or rush for a touchdown. It’s only a matter of time until he finds the end zone but he’s set to face an Argonauts secondary that surrendered just 205 yards through the air a week ago.

2. More of Mills

Head coach Dave Dickenson will try to exploit an Argos front that coughed up 163 rushing yards against Montreal by handing the football to Dedrick Mills. Mills didn’t just play well in the Stamps opener, he dominated with 94 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

3. Building chemistry in the secondary

The Stamps allowed 304 passing yards against Ottawa and feature a secondary still getting used to playing with each other. Defensive backs Damon Webb and Adrian Greene are both new to Calgary, while Jaydon Grant is in his rookie season. As time goes on, Dickenson will need them to develop chemistry, which he hopes starts this week.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. Still no Kelly

It’ll be Nick Arbuckle under centre for a second straight week as Chad Kelly continues to work his way back from a leg injury. Arbuckle managed to throw for 273 yards against Montreal but turnovers continue to be an issue. Facing a secondary fresh off giving up 300-plus yards, this week represents an opportunity for the veteran to find his footing.

2. Protect the pocket

Part of Arbuckle’s success will be determined by how well he’s protected by his offensive line, which allowed three sacks in Week 1. Linemen Peter Nicastro, Ryan Hunter and George Moore need to step up to secure the pocket. The Stamps failed to record a sack last week and the Argo trio will try to keep them off the board again on Saturday.

3. Limit free yards

Nine penalties cost the Argos 60 yards against the Als. With Adams Jr. and Mills able to make big plays for Calgary and no Kelly, limiting extended drives and free yardage for the Stamps will be key in keeping Arbuckle and the offence on the field.

Need to know

The Argos and Stamps played in back-to-back weeks in 2024, splitting the two games.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET from BMO Field. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN and U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports Network. International audiences can follow the action on CFL+.