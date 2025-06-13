3 keys to the game for Saskatchewan, Hamilton in Week 2

HAMILTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will close out Week 2 when they meet at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday night.

Saskatchewan is looking to jump out to a 2-0 record with a second straight win over an East Division opponent.

Hamilton is searching for their first victory after dropping their opener 38-26 to Calgary.

Let’s take a look at three keys to victory for both teams ahead of their matchup on Saturday at 7:00PM ET. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/CTV and U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports Network. International audiences can catch the action on CFL+.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. Running back depth

Starting running back AJ Ouellette left the Riders victory over Ottawa early in the first quarter with an injury but has been cleared to play. If head coach Corey Mace decides to ease Ouellette back in, he can turn to the newly signed Ka’Deem Carey. It’s not a bad option as Carey is coming off a 1,060-yard season.

2. All eyes on Emilus

Receiver Samuel Emilus is sure to draw the attention of Hamilton’s secondary after catching all eight passes thrown his way for 133 yards last week. He’ll have to navigate a secondary led by Stavros Katsantonis and Jonathan Moxey who both had interceptions against the Stamps.

3. The Alford effect

The Tiger-Cats will have to be on their toes right from the kickoff with Mario Alford in the return game. The speedy Alford returned five kickoffs for 139 yards, good for an average of 27.8. If he’s given open space, it could result in quick points for the Riders.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. Stop the run

The Tiger-Cats front had all kinds of trouble limiting yards on the ground a week ago, giving up 158 on 31 rush attempts. With Ouellette ready to go, he’ll be eager to make a difference and put pressure on the likes of defensive lineman Casey Sayles and TyJuan Garbutt.

2. Take pressure of their pivot

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw 50 passes versus Calgary for 304 yards. That’s a lot of work and head coach Scott Milanovich will likely want the ability to be more balanced in his offensive scheme. To do it, he’ll need better production out of a backfield that finished Week 1 with just 26 yards on 10 carries.

3. Get to Harris

Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is one of the most accurate passers in Canadian Football League history, meaning making him uncomfortable and limiting his time is critical to defending against him. Defensive linemen Mario Kendricks and Isaiah Bagnah each have a sack on the season and will be out for more.

