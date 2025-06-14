3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 2 win over Toronto

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders put a cloud over the Toronto Argonauts’ banner party in Week 2 as they picked up a 29-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.

The road win is Calgary’s second victory of the season, and was a dominant performance on all sides of the ball.

Vernon Adams Jr. led the Stamps in the air while Dedrick Mills was solid for Calagry on the ground, while the defence held their own recording multiple sacks and interceptions.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Stamps’ win over the Argos.

2 – ADRIAN GREENE INTERCEPTIONS

The Stamps defence was a key to keeping the reigning Grey Cup champions at bay, with Adrian Green grabbing two interceptions including a pick-six.

His 40-yard pick-six touchdown was the first of his two grabs on Arbuckle.

Greene helped swing the momentum in Calgary’s favour and also stopped the Argos offensive momentum to keep Calgary in control.

301 – VERNON ADAMS PASSING YARDS

Adams Jr. had a field day against the Argos on Saturday, recording 301 passing yards including completing 17 of 25 passes on the day.

He also rushed in a touchdown for the Stamps, and connected with multiple receivers – even despite the loss of Reggie Begelton – to defeat the Argos.

5 – TOTAL SACKS

While the Stampeders headlined the win, it was the defence on both sides of the field who made an impact regardless of the scoreline.

Wynton McManis opened the game with a massive sack for the Argos, with Andrew Chatfield following suit.

The Argos recorded three total sacks on Adams while the Stamps were able to get to Arbuckle twice in the win.