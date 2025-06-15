CFL Injury Reports: Week 3

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT EDMONTON ELKS

Thursday, June 19 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status

The Montreal Alouettes did not practice on Sunday. Their first injury report will be released on Monday, June 16, 2025.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Brett Boyko OL Hamstring Limited Martez Ivey OL Hamstring Limited Arkell Smith WR Head Limited

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, June 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, June 21 | 4:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, June 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status