CFL Injury Reports: Week 3

TORONTO — Week 1’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, June 19 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
The Montreal Alouettes did not practice on Sunday. Their first injury report will be released on Monday, June 16, 2025.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Brett Boyko
|OL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Martez Ivey
|OL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Arkell Smith
|WR
|Head
|Limited
Friday, June 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, June 21 | 4:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, June 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status