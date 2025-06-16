MMQB: Stampeders’ strong start exactly what they needed

The Calgary Stampeders needed a strong start to 2025.

After finishing ninth overall and having their unprecedented run of consecutive playoff appearances snapped at 18 seasons, the Stamps underwent all kinds of change over the winter. With all that turnover, including a blockbuster trade for a quarterback and a significant coaching overhaul, a rough start could have been a confidence killer.

Instead, the Stamps are 2-0 with plenty to feel good about and even more to build on.

Of course, the first place to look is Vernon Adams Jr. at quarterback. When Calgary acquired Adams Jr. from the BC Lions early in the off-season, it signified they meant business after completing their worst season in almost two decades. The pivot immediately brought with him a swagger that’s rubbed off on his teammates, which has been evident since training camp.

RELATED

» Roughriders hold off Tiger-Cats to win on the road

» Vernon Adams Jr., defence shine as Stamps defeat Argos

» Als’ defence delivers in win over REDBLACKS

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

But it hasn’t just been a mental boost—Adams Jr. is delivering on the field, too. In his first two starts with the Stampeders, Adams has thrown for 585 yards and added another 87 and a touchdown on the ground.

And perhaps most scary is it feels like the quarterback is just getting started. While he’s moved the ball well, Adams Jr. has yet to throw a touchdown pass, which isn’t a trend that’ll last much longer. With how well, and how accurately, he’s slinging it right now, Calgary’s passing offence will start finishing drives in the red zone sooner rather than later.

Beyond Adams Jr., a healthy Dedrick Mills continues to make a difference in the run game with 122 yards and four touchdowns in his first two outings. Remember, Mills was one of the league’s most productive backs last season with 923 rushing yards and 327 more though the air in just 13 appearances.

But the most significant development has been what we’ve seen from the Stamps on the defensive side of the ball. This was the area that saw the most change during the off-season in the personnel department, not to mention a new defensive coordinator in Bob Slowik. To see what this defence has accomplished thus far is encouraging.

Calgary has allowed just a pair of offensive touchdowns in their first two games, and both came in the fourth quarter with the team nursing multi-possession leads. With multiple new faces on top of the depth chart in all three phases, seeing the Stampeders come together so quickly is an impressive feat.

Of note, Adrian Greene has excelled at field corner. Signed as a free agent in February, Greene jumped off the page in Week 1 vs. Hamilton by allowing just three completions on eight passes thrown his way. Then, as part of a 29-19 win over Toronto on Saturday, Greene put Calgary in control with a 40-yard interception house call in the second quarter.

Other defensive standouts thus far include MIKE linebacker Marquel Lee (15 defensive tackles in his first two CFL appearances), SAM linebacker Derrick Moncrief, and defensive end Folarin Orimolade, who looks primed for a multi-sack outing in the very near future.

There’s a lot of football still to be played and we won’t see the Stamps tangle with a West Division opponent until they host Winnipeg in Week 5. But coming off an underwhelming campaign, and with all the change that followed, a 2-0 start looking like this is precisely what Calgary needed.

Quick hits

Montreal has been downright dominant en route to a 2-0 start. The Als have outscored their opponents 67-28, which is an even scarier number knowing they’ve noticeably left points on the field at times. Quarterback Davis Alexander looks like the real deal. And that defensive line has been an absolute handful thus far.

Watching Chris Streveler lead the Blue Bombers to their first win of the season this weekend was a lot of fun. Streveler threw for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception as Winnipeg bounced BC 34-20. It had me wondering if the Bombers would have left a labouring Zach Collaros in as long as they did in last year’s Grey Cup had Streveler not been out with a knee injury.

I sure do like Saskatchewan’s signing of tailback Ka’Deem Carey. Surprisingly released by Toronto just before the start of the season, Carey made his debut for the 2-0 Riders in a 28-23 win over Hamilton to close out Week 2. Carey ran for 26 yards on four carries as part of what has the makings of a two-headed monster situation with AJ Ouellette, who ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 13 touches.

Finally, my fingers are crossed for Reggie Begelton after he left Calgary’s game in Toronto early on. Not only is Begelton one of the league’s best receivers, he’s also been there through the good and bad with the Red and White since debuting in 2017. No one deserves to be a part of them returning to prominence more than Begelton.