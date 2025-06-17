AMSOIL Power Rankings: Montreal back on top

TORONTO — The AMSOIL Power Rankings are back and there’s movement at the top.

In what is a very solid top three, the Montreal Alouettes ascended to the top spot over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. This is no slight to both squads, who have displayed great football so far in 2025, but is more a testament to Montreal’s complete dominance over the first two weeks of 2025.

Key in on the last part of that sentence, over the first two weeks of 2025. Yes, there’s a lot of football left, but, for now, Montreal is king.

CFL.ca brings you another edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

1. Montreal Alouettes (2-0)

Last week: 3

Last game: 39-18 win against Ottawa

Next game: at Edmonton, June 19

Worth noting: The Alouettes take the top spot after two straight dominant defensive efforts. Montreal has allowed only 28 points over the first two weeks, keeping teams to a league-best 255.5 net yards of offence per game. It’s not only the defence that is excelling in 2025, though. The Als also rank second in points per game (33.5) and rushing yards per game (131.0). Davis Alexander continues to win by spreading the ball around to Tyson Philpot, Austin Mack and Tyler Snead, to name a few. They now travel to Edmonton to face Tre Ford and the Elks to open Week 3 on Thursday.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0)

Last week: 1

Last game: 28-23 win against Hamilton

Next game: at Toronto, June 20

Worth noting: Saskatchewan remains just as much of a contender as ever after also starting their season 2-0. The Riders’ wins have been a little bit tighter than Montreal’s though, as both featured the Green and White within one possession of their opponents in the fourth quarter. Despite that, Saskatchewan is looking like a complete squad on both sides of the ball and could be even better after Ka’Deem Carey gets acclimated in Regina. AJ Ouellette not missing time was a boost to the team’s running game, and receiver KeeSean Johnson showed why the Riders have such a talented receiving group. Saskatchewan stays east in Week 3 to take on the Argonauts as they look to stay ahead of what already looks like a very tough race for the West Division crown.

3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0)

Last week: 2

Last game: 34-20 win against BC

Next game: at BC, June 21

Worth noting: Winnipeg rounds out the strong top three after their quest for a home Grey Cup appearance in incredible fashion. The team was without starting quarterback Zach Collaros – and lost starting running back Brady Oliveira early on – and still dominated the Lions on both sides of the ball. Chris Streveler and Matthew Peterson led the way for the Blue and Gold, who appear determined to continue their run of Grey Cup appearances with another showing in November at Princess Auto Stadium. A rematch against the Lions on Saturday will go a long way in seeing if Winnipeg can keep that high level of play going.

4. Calgary Stampeders (2-0)

Last week: 5

Last Game: 29-19 win against Toronto

Next game: vs. Ottawa, June 21

Worth noting: Speaking of high level of play, the Stampeders look like a completely different squad in 2025. Not only is the Vernon Adams Jr.-led offence third in yards-per-game (399.5) and tied for second in points (33.5), the defence currently ranks third in yards (355.5) and points allowed (22.5) per game. The Red and White continue their East Division slate by taking on Ottawa on Saturday after beating Hamilton and Toronto in Weeks 1 and 2. In what is already shaping up as a strong West Division, the Stamps would do well for themselves to head into their Week 4 bye with a 3-0 record.

5. BC Lions (1-1)

Last week: 4

Last game: 34-20 loss to Winnipeg

Next Game: vs. Winnipeg, June 21

Worth noting: BC could not replicate the same effort we saw in their home opener and were left without answers against the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg once more. Nathan Rourke has yet to lead the Leos to a win against the Bombers, but will have a chance to bounce back on Saturday as they host Winnipeg at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place. BC is still second in yards per game (428.0) and first in passing yards (328.0), but will need to find a way to get James Butler (10 carries, 27 yards) and the ground game more involved.

6. Ottawa REDBLACKS (0-2)

Last week: 6

Last game: 39-18 loss to Montreal

Next game: at Calgary, June 21

Worth noting: Ottawa was without starting quarterback Dru Brown against the Alouettes and was unable to keep up with the No. 1 ranked team. The REDBLACKS need their star young pivot to return sooner rather than later as they try to keep up with the Alouettes in the East. Up next is a road matchup against Adams Jr. and a red-hot Stampeders team that has already trampled two other East Division squads.

7. Toronto Argonauts (0-2)

Last week: 7

Last game: 29-19 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, June 20

Worth noting: Toronto is also without its starting pivot in Chad Kelly, who is still recovering from last year’s injury. Nick Arbuckle and the offence haven’t been able to find success yet in 2025, ranking seventh in yards per game (318.5) and eighth in points (14.5). The team is also now dealing with an injury to star linebacker Wynton McManis, who is the heart of a defence that is fourth in yards per game allowed (362.5). Things aren’t about to get any easier as they travel west to Regina to face a 2-0 Roughriders squad.