PFF June 17, 2025

Honour Roll, Week 2: Nic Demski, Adrian Greene head of class

TORONTO – Nic Demski, Adrian Greene and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 2 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: OFFENCE

WR | Nic Demski | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 34 – BC 20

  • PFF Player Grade: 81.0
  • Four receptions on five targets (80 per cent)
  • 53 receiving yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch
  • Two touchdowns to reaching 37 in his career

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: DEFENCE

DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 29 – TOR 19

  • PFF Player Grade: 87.4
  • 59 total defensive snaps
  • Two defensive tackles
  • Two interceptions, including a 40-yard pick-six for his first career touchdown
  • 87.6 grade on 48 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 28 – HAM 23

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 2
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

  1. 90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
  2. 88.9 | W1 | WR | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan
  3. 87.4 | W2 | DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary
  4. 85.2 | W1 | LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal
  5. 84.4 | W2 | DL | Lwal Uguak | Montreal
  6. 84.1 | W1 | DB | Garry Peters | BC
  7. 83.2 | W1 | DL | Mathieu Betts | BC
  8. 82.8 | W1 | DL | Habakkuk Baldonado | Saskatchewan
  9. 82.3 | W1 | DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton
  10. 81.0 | W1 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
