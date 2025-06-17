Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ make their Week 3 picks

TORONTO — Week 2 has come and gone and every CFL.ca pick-maker remains above .500.

Pat Steinberg, Vicki Hall and Matthew Cauz have jumped to 6-2 after a prolific week and are now on a three-way tie for the lead. Kristina Costabile and Jamie Nye are close behind, sporting 5-3 records.

What will Week 3 hold for them, or anyone playing CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch?

Let’s get into this week’s games.

MONTREAL AT EDMONTON

Thursday, June 19

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The Alouettes have taken the No. 1 spot in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings and seemingly have earned the trust of our writers, who have all chosen Montreal. Davis Alexander and the offence are a perfect complement to a (still) dominant defence that has allowed only 28 points through two games. Going against an Edmonton Elks team coming off a bye, their task will now be to stop the electric Tre Ford and a dynamic Green and Gold backfield that struggled on the road in Week 1. The Elks are looking to avoid a slow start and should be well rested for their home opener. Who wins the first matchup of Week 3?

WRITERS PICK: 100% Montreal

SASKATCHEWAN AT TORONTO

Friday, June 20

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Roughriders are right behind the Als in the Power Rankings, showing up at No. 2 after winning back-to-back games against East division teams. Their next matchup is against another East opponent in the Argonauts, who have yet to win in 2025 and are dealing with injuries to some of their star players like linebacker Wynton McManis. Without McManis, Toronto should have their hands full with AJ Ouellette and the rest of the Green and White offensive unit. Can the Roughriders move to 3-0 or will Toronto get their first win of the season?

WRITERS PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

OTTAWA AT CALGARY

Saturday, June 21

4:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Calgary’s revamped offence – and defence – is paying dividends so far in 2025, winning two straight to start the season. It’ll be Vernon Adams Jr. once more trying to move the ball against a REDBLACKS defence that has yet to find its footing on the season. Despite the 0-2 start though, Ottawa features plenty of talent on both sides of the ball – like receiver Justin Hardy and pass rusher Lorenzo Mauldin IV – to quickly turn around the campaign. Will Hardy and Mauldin IV propel Ottawa to a win or can Adams Jr. and the Stamps stay undefeated heading into their Week 4 bye?

WRITERS PICK: 100% Calgary

WINNIPEG AT BC

Saturday, June 21

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Week 3 ends with a rematch between the Blue Bombers and the Lions after Winnipeg came away with the win at home in Week 2 against BC. Nathan Rourke will try to lead the Leos to a win against the Blue and Gold for the first time in his career, but will have to best a team that will see the return of starting quarterback Zach Collaros, who makes his season debut after a one-week suspension. Can BC tie the season series or will the Bombers earn the sweep?

WRITERS PICK: 60% Winnipeg