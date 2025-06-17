Stamps re-sign National LS Jason MacGougan

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national long snapper Jason MacGougan, the team announced on Tuesday.

In another roster move, veteran national long snapper Aaron Crawford has been placed on the six-game injury list.

MacGougan attended training camp with the Stampeders last month and dressed for both of Calgary’s preseason games.

In university, MacGougan played 37 games over four years at Wilfrid Laurier. He served as the long snapper for the Golden Hawks and was a member of Laurier’s Ontario University Athletics championship team in 2024.