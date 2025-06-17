Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 3?

Trends or anomalies?

Those are the things were are all trying to decipher after two weeks of the regular season. Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton have all started the season 0-2, while the Alouettes, Roughriders and Stampeders are off to 2-0 starts to the season.

I did a quick peak back to 2024 to see that the Bombers were 0-4 in the first four weeks of the season, while Calgary was 2-1.

After that point, the Stamps won three games the entire rest of the season, while the Bombers would only lose three.

So you see there are times where you can’t get too ahead of yourself while deciding on your picks just strictly on win/loss records this early in the season.

However, I’ll be honest that it may influence a decision or two this week.

Montreal at Edmonton

Thursday, June 19

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Noel Thorpe has the Alouettes defence absolutely humming early this season with just 14 points per game allowed through the first two of the season. They do have a long road trip out West for Thursday night as they take on the Elks, who will look for their first win of the season after coming up short in Week 1.

The Elks had the bye week last week to try to refine some things early but they’ll be in tough.

On the other side of the ball, Davis Alexander is having some ups and downs so far but he’s still finding ways to win and not put his defence in too many short field situations. I still think Alexander figures it out early in the season as he has the makings for an MOP-calibre campaign.

Tre Ford might have the highlight of the year already in the CFL and he’ll cause the Alouettes defence (or any defence for that matter) a ton of issues trying to keep up to him. If the Elks can take some pressure off of Ford by getting the ground game going it will really open up their playbook.

However, Montreal is so athletic that they can keep Ford under wraps.

PICK: MONTREAL

Saskatchewan at Toronto

Friday, June 20

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+



It’s a short week for both teams after playing Saturday but the Riders are the ones who had to travel from Hamilton to Regina and now will head back to Toronto for Friday Night Football.

The Riders have started the season with two games they could have easily won big but allowed the opponent to either stay or come back in the game. Injuries continue to hit Saskatchewan but they don’t seem to miss a beat and with a healthy and energized AJ Ouellette the offence has 30+ point potential every week.

The Riders defence isn’t too shabby either.

Toronto is having a hard time getting their game going without Chad Kelly behind centre and it still seems he isn’t good to go yet.

Nick Arbuckle has already thrown four interceptions in his first two games and has to contend with the reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Rolan Milligan Jr. and company this week.

Toronto is another team having a hard time early establishing the run and it’s not going to be any easier against one of the best defensive lines in the league.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

Ottawa at Calgary

Saturday, June 21

4:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+



I was expecting more growing pains for the Calgary Stampeders with all the changes they had this off-season but here they are with a 2-0 record.

I was also expecting a better start to the year from the Ottawa REDBLACKS but here they are at 0-2.

But in my pre-amble I talked about trends or anomalies and this is one of those games where you could expect a team to turn a corner. Does Ottawa look better on paper? Absolutely! Does that always mean they win the game? …NOPE!!!!

Vernon Adams Jr. has given the Stampeders a quarterback who can go off-script and make the plays necessary to get a first down and sustain a drive. Ottawa can have that with Dru Brown but he is injured already this season and we’re not sure if he’ll be back this week.

The Ottawa defence should be better than they are but have struggled to find their game, especially with the offence unable to sustain drives and give the unit a rest.

While, I think the REDBLACKS can go on a win streak, I don’t think it happens this week in Calgary.

PICK: CALGARY

Winnipeg at BC

Saturday, June 21

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+



I completely underestimated Chris Streveler last week and now Zach Collaros returns to the lineup, who will be fired up after missing Week 1 with a suspension.

If you remember Collaros from the preseason he came in to Saskatchewan and played two snaps and hit for two 40-yard gains and a touchdown and that was it.

He’ll be firing again this week. Yes, Brady Oliveira could be out of the lineup but Matthew Peterson is leading the league in rushing, so I think the offence in Winnipeg will be okay.

It is hard for a team to win back-to-back games against the same opponent. Nathan Rourke will be better than he was last week but will the Lions defence?

I think it will be a closer game than last week but with Collaros now slinging it again for the Bombers with his favourite target Dalton Schoen back healthy, I’m thinking the Bombers end up sweeping the series.

PICK: WINNIPEG