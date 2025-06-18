6 CFL Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 3

Outside of Davis Alexander delivering his projected total, Week 2 of CFL Fantasy football did not provide a solid sleeper play.

QUARTERBACK

Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $6,700 Salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Friday)

The defending Grey Cup champs cannot start the season 0-3. For that not to happen, that means Nick Arbuckle rises up and minimizes the mistakes that have hurt the Argos in their first eight quarters of play.

Arbuckle scored 14.3 fantasy points in Week 2, numbers that would have been higher had he not thrown a pair of interceptions. He’s third in the CFL with 582 passing yards but leads the league with four tossed to the teams in the opposite colour. He gets a solid matchup against a Saskatchewan pass defence that’s allowed a league-high 374.5 passing yards per game. Projected with a modest 10.3 FP this week, we’re betting Arbuckle plays mistake-free ball, tosses a couple of majors, and finishes with 17-19 FP.

RUNNING BACK

Matthew Peterson, Winnipeg, $7,000 Salary (at BC, Saturday)

No one suspected Matthew Peterson would fill in for reigning MOP and MOC Brady Oliveira in the manner he did in the Bombers’ season-opening victory. The newcomer made a lasting impression by tallying 19 fantasy points via 130 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Peterson also showed his elusiveness by recording three runs of at least 10 yards along with his 38-yard burst to the end zone.

Oliveira’s status for Saturday’s rematch against the Lions remains in the air early into the week, but Peterson’s debut might give Winnipeg some peace of mind when it comes to giving their offensive anchor an extra week of rest. If Oliveira is indeed out, trust that Peterson will score more than the 4.9 FP he is projected for. Another 19 FP outing might be too much to ask yet a 14-15 FP effort sounds reasonable.

RECEIVERS

David Ungerer III, Toronto, $5,900 Salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Friday)

David Ungerer III gets a return nod among our Sleepy Six, having scored above projections the first two weeks. He’s averaging 11.3 fantasy points the first two games, but we get the feeling a major breakout is brewing, one that could come on Friday.

Among Argos receivers, only Damonte Coxie’s 18 targets top the 16 thrown in Ungerer’s direction. Ungerer is averaging a solid 15.2 yards per catch and his 13.7 depth yards per target further bolsters that he’s not just a possession receiver. The Roughriders defence is allowing a 74.5 percent completion rate, numbers that strongly suggest Ungerer can go well beyond the projected 8.5 FP expected out of him. There’s a 14-16 FP upside here with a ceiling that could go even higher.

James Letcher Jr., Montreal, $4,500 Salary (at Edmonton, Thursday)

His prowess as a return specialist is known and feared among opponents, but James Letcher Jr. made the most of his opportunity as a pass catcher in Week 2, pulling in four of his five targets for 37 yards and a major. If Charleston Rambo doesn’t suit up again, Letcher Jr. will continue being a part of the Montreal offence.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo will continue to find ways to maximize the explosiveness of Letcher Jr., who doesn’t need a lot of touches to rack up yardage. He’s a deeper sleeper than the others listed this week, but if you’re a betting person, add Letcher Jr. to your lineup and watch him eclipse his projected 5.5 FP.

Arkell Smith, Edmonton, $5,000 Salary (vs. Montreal, Thursday)

Arkell Smith was the only Elks receiver with a reception of longer than 13 yards in Week 1 as he pulled in a 50-yard completion from Tre Ford. He finished with 55 yards on two receptions in a game where the Elks managed just 178 passing yards.

Edmonton will need more production from Ford’s arm if they stand a chance to compete in Thursday’s home opener. It’s unlikely Zach Mathis and running back Justin Rankin will combine for over half of Ford’s targets, leaving ample room for the other Elks receivers to be involved. Smith doesn’t have the name appeal of teammates like Kurleigh Gittens Jr. or Steven Dunbar Jr. but the door is open for him to stake a claim as a bigger part of the offence. The risk here is high yet we feel Smith can better the 7.5 FP he scored in Week 1.

Erik Brooks, Calgary, $4,300 Salary (vs. Ottawa, Saturday)

Reggie Begelton’s long-term status leaves the Stampeders’ receiving corps a bit jumbled. Naturally, veteran Dominique Rhymes and potential breakout star Jalen Philpot will be expected to become top targets for Vernon Adams Jr. But Erik Brooks opened an eye or two by catching all three of his targets for 31 yards in the win over Toronto.

Brooks should continue to work his way into a bigger piece of the Stamps’ pie of targets. Those willing to gamble he gets a bigger slice will be rewarded with fantasy production that will be a pleasant surprise beyond the 4.8 FP his projected for this week.