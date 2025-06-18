CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 3

Two weeks into CFL Fantasy football play, new faces are coming into view for users.

This week’s edition of Start vs. Sit will further highlight several standouts who are emerging into reliable fantasy options.

Montreal (2-0) at Edmonton (0-1), Thursday, 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 19

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Montreal (-5.5)

O/U: 48.5

Start: Montreal Defence, $10,000 Salary

It’s not too often we strongly suggest starting a defence. However, Monteal’s defence has performed like an extra flex player the first two weeks, averaging 17 fantasy points per game. Montreal leads the league with seven forced turnovers and has recorded majors in both wins. Their aggressive style of play could cause havoc against an Elks offence that managed just 248 yards in their Week 1 loss to BC. Can the Als maintain this production level? We’ll have to wait and see but fantasy users would be wise to consider riding the hot hand of this defence until someone cools them off.

Sit: Justin Rankin, RB, Edmonton, $8,500 Salary

Rankin scored 14.1 FP in the Lions’ opening loss with much of his production (67 of his 91 yards from scrimmage) coming from his pass-catching skills. As a runner, getting back on track against the Alouettes’ defence is a dicey proposition considering Montreal has allowed a mere 74 yards on the ground in the first two weeks.

If Montreal forces Edmonton into relying too much on Tre Ford’s arm, don’t count on Rankin getting a heavy stream of targets. He had six targets in Week 1, but the Elks will look to get their receivers more involved. Bigger things are ahead for Rankin, yet this doesn’t shape up to be the week he becomes fantasy relevant.

Saskatchewan (2-0) at Toronto (0-2), Friday, 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 20

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Saskatchewan (-2.5)

O/U: 48

Start: Damonte Coxie, WR, Toronto, $10,000 Salary

Only Kenny Lawler and Bralon Addison have been targeted more than Damonte Coxie, who comes into Week 3 being targeted 18 times by Nick Arbuckle. Coxie’s 197 receiving yards are third behind Lawler and Keon Hatcher while his 295 depth yards trails only the aforementioned pair.

He’s not going to be a bargain for long, so add Coxie into your lineup while his salary doesn’t hurt too much. The Argos get a matchup against a Roughriders pass defence allowing 374.5 yards per game thus far, which plays well into Arkbuckle’s 14 pass attempts of better than 20 yards in depth, tying him with Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell. Toronto’s offence is overdue for a breakout, and when it comes, bet on Coxie being a big part of it.

Sit: Toronto’s Defence, $8,000 Salary

Saskatchewan’s offence has played well over the first two weeks of the season and presents a challenge to any defence. With Wynton McManis being ruled out for the game, it might be a good idea to avoid adding Toronto’s defence to your lineup.

Ottawa (0-2-0) at Calgary (2-0-0)

Saturday, June 21

4:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Ottawa (-1.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Jalen Philpot, WR, Calgary, $7,500 Salary

Week 2 was the launching pad for Philpot’s liftoff into fantasy dominance. Taking the role of WR1 after Reggie Begelton was injured, Philpot scored 18 fantasy points on six catches for 117 yards. With Begelton’s long-term status in question, the door is wide open for Philpot to join his brother, Montreal’s Tyson Philpot, among the league’s top young receivers.

The REDBLACKS have allowed 8.0 yards on first down. With running back Dedrick Mills to contend with, Ottawa will be hard-pressed to contain Vernon Adams Jr. if he gets the Stampeders’ play-action attack going. If so, Philpot will see favourable matchups. He’s bound to get a heavy distribution of targets, putting him in a position to anchor fantasy lineups.

Sit: Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Ottawa, $10,600 Salary

Kalil Pimpleton has only five catches for 48 yards so far in 2025 as the REDBLACKS feature a tough competition for targets among their receivers.

Avoid Pimpleton for now as we figure out if Brown’s potential return boosts the passing game enough for him to produce in fantasy once more.

Winnipeg (1-0) at BC (1-1)

Saturday, June 21

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-2.5)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Keric Wheatfall, WR, Winnipeg, $4,000 Salary

One of the Week 2 surprises, Keric Wheatfall scored 23.7 FP by catching five passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Lions. Three of his receptions were at least 30 yards, with Wheatfall using his ability to create after the catch (69 YAC) to leave BC’s defence befuddled.

Wheatfall will have Zach Collaros at pivot. The two blended well in training camp and is a pairing that offers a ton of potential for the Blue Bombers’ vertical attack. Dalton Schoen looked solid in his return to the lineup and with Nic Demski starting the season doing Nic Demski things, Wheatfall is in line to break out huge this season.

Sit: Jevon Cottoy, WR, BC, $6,700 Salary

Jevon Cottoy is off to a good start, catching 10 passes for 102 yards. It’s the 6.4 depth yards per target that’s worrisome. Cottoy’s not the only BC receiver who isn’t getting much depth in his targets. All-CFL receiver Justin McInnis is averaging 9.4 yards per target and has just one target of over 20 yards in depth.

BC is averaging a league-best 328.5 passing yards per game but it’s Keon Hatcher and Stanley Berryhill III who are benefiting when Nathan Rourke takes deep shots downfield. McInnis will return to being one of the league’s best deep threats, and while Cottoy will remain a reliable part of the offence, don’t count on him getting opportunities to break games open downfield.