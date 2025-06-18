Stamps place Reggie Begelton on six-game injury list; add two to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday they have have placed receiver Reggie Begelton on the six-game injury list and added American offensive lineman William Barnes and American linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. to their practice roster.

Begelton suffered a knee injury in the team’s win against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2. The veteran so far has six catches for 65 yards with the Stampeders in 2025.

Barnes was originally signed by the Stampeders in January and attended last month’s training camp, seeing action in both pre-season games. He previously had National Football League auditions with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants and also spent time with the United Football League’s DC Defenders.

In college, Barnes played 59 games and made 21 starts over six years at North Carolina. In his senior season with the Tar Heels, he appeared in 12 games and made eight starts on an offensive line that helped the Tar Heels average an Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 299.2 passing yards per game and paved the way for running back Omarion Hampton to rush for 1,504 yards.

During his time at North Carolina, Barnes made starts at left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard.

The University of Texas product last month attended NFL mini-camps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Texas, Blackwell played 48 games and made four starts over four seasons and saw duty both as a linebacker and a defensive back. He accumulated 64 career tackles for the Longhorns including four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt.