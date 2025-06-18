Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for Week 3

Injuries are heavily impacting the Week 3 CFL Fantasy Football rankings.

At the same time, those sidelined have opened the door for their replacements to establish themselves as point producers—not just for this week’s quartet of contests, but potentially for the rest of the season.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $13,000 Salary (18.1 Projected Fantasy Points): A combined five majors and 102 rushing yards in the first two games. Nathan Rourke is on pace to make his 2022 season look mild by comparison.

2. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $13,500 Salary (17.2 PFP): We have yet to see the Trevor Harris who makes 20-25 FP weeks look effortless. He’s thrown a league-high 20 passes between 10-19 yards, and eventually, his receiving corps will turn those into heaping helpings of yards after the catch.

3. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $14,000 Salary (17.5 PFP): How many of us had Vernon Adams Jr. not throwing a touchdown in his first two games? He’s already completed six passes of better than 30 yards, so count on Adams tossing his first major in a Stamps uni this week.

4. Davis Alexander, Montreal, $12,000 Salary (15 PFP): Davis Alexander could go from steady to spectacular for fantasy users as he faces an Elks defence that allowed 446 yards in Week 1.

5. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (11.7 PFP): He’s much better than the 10.1 FP he produced in Week 1. Thursday Night Football tends to bring out the best in players, which could lead to Tre Ford dazzling against Montreal’s defence.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,800 Salary (15 PFP): After scoring just once in 2024, Dedrick Mills has already scored four times. He will rebound from last week’s disappointing 8.8 FP outing as the Stampeders bid for a 3-0 start.

2. James Butler, BC, $12,100 Salary (14.8 PFP): Have faith in James Butler, for it feels like calm before a lengthy storm of production that will drench fantasy users in points.

3. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $11,200 Salary (11.4 PFP): The Riders’ battering ram shook off his Week 1 injury with 15.6 FP in Week 2, including his first major of the season. Ouellette could be this week’s top scorer as he faces his former Argos teammates, who have allowed 125 yards per game on the ground.

4. Matthew Peterson, Winnipeg, $7,000 Salary (9 PFP): If Brady Oliveira isn’t atop the depth chart on Friday, feel confident in adding Matthew Peterson in your lineup.

5. William Stanback, Ottawa, $10,600 Salary (11.4 PFP): We’re quite sure William Stanback would love to move on from last week’s 5.2 FP showing. The REDBLACKS haven’t quite gotten Stanback into the flow yet, this feels like the week they emphasize the bruiser’s presence in the offence.

RECEIVERS

1. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $11,800 Salary (17.7 PFP): Regardless of who starts at pivot, getting Justin Hardy more involved is paramount this week. Count on him being closer to 20 FP rather than last week’s 4 FP.

2. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $10,000 Salary (12.4 PFP): The Argos have generated three plays better than 30 yards. Two of those come from Damonte Coxie, who could thrive against Saskatchewan’s pass defence.

3. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary (17 PFP): Adding KeeSean Johnson to your lineup isn’t going to come this cheap for long. He continues to be a solid bet for at least 8-10 targets per game.

4. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan $11,700 Salary (15.3 PFP): You could flip the rankings between Johnson and Samuel Emilus and still be right. Both are upper tier pass catchers who will rack up high end production for fantasy users.

5. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $10,000 Salary (14.9 PFP): The Elks allowed four plays of better than 30 yards in Week 1. That bodes well for Tyson Philpot, whose 17.1 depth yards per target makes him an ideal fantasy option this week.

6. Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg, $4,000 Salary (12.3 PFP): Last week’s 23.7 FP performance was no fluke. Keric Wheatfall’s ability to stretch defences will make him a familiar face in the weekly rankings.

7. Keon Hatcher, BC, $9,500 Salary (12.3 PFP): Keon Hatcher’s 77-yard major last week is a clear sign the pre-injury version of this explosive playmaker is back.

8. Justin McInnis, BC, $13,800 Salary (15 PFP): Don’t count on Justin McInnis to play a supporting role for long. The Lions will ensure his big-play skills are better utilized in the rematch against the Blue Bombers.

9. Jalen Philpot, Calgary, $7,500 Salary (9.6 PFP): Someone needs to step up as the Stamps’ WR1 with Reggie Begelton recently added to the six-game injury list. That someone might be Jalen Philpot, who should be among the most targeted receivers in Week 3.

10. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $8,900 Salary (12.6 PFP): The Elks have a league-low 69.7 percent pass efficiency rating. Getting Steven Dunbar Jr. more involved will go a long way toward improvement.

11. Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $10,400 Salary (16 PFP): Bralon Addison has resembled the All-CFL player he was in 2019. He leads the league with six catches on second down and will be a solid play.

12. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $11,800 Salary (15.6 PFP): After being shut out of the end zone in Week 2, Eugene Lewis will look to reestablish himself as a red-zone threat. The targets will be there for Lewis, who should also boost his 8.5 depth yards per target.

DEFENCES

1. Montreal, $10,100 Salary (10. 7 PFP): A third straight game where the Als’ D scores a touchdown? Don’t bet against it.

2. Saskatchewan, $9,500 Salary (7.5 PFP): The Riders share the league lead with six sacks as their bend-but-don’t-break unit will look to keep Toronto’s Nick Arbuckle under pressure.

3. Calgary, $8,200 Salary (6.7 PFP): An abundance of change appears to have helped the Stampeders, who rank third in the league with 355.5 yards allowed per game.

4. Winnipeg, $9,700 Salary (6.5 PFP): The Bombers are second in opponents’ pass efficiency (68.9). They’ll make enough plays to justify their spot in your lineup.