3 Keys to the Game for Edmonton, Montreal in Week 3

The Edmonton Elks will try to pick up their first win of the season when they welcome the Montreal Alouettes to Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday night to kick off Week 3.

The Elks had a Week 2 bye after dropping their season opener to the BC Lions. Meanwhile, Montreal comes into the game with a 2-0 record and looking like one of the best teams in the Canadian Football League.

Canadian viewers can watch as the Alouettes and Elks on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET on TSN/RDS. U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports Network and International fans can catch the action on CFL+.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for both teams.

EDMONTON ELKS

Ford finding his form

The Alouettes pose a significant early season challenge for quarterback Tre Ford and the Elks’ offence. Ford, who showcases an elite ability to run and throw, will see an Als defence that allows the fewest rushing yards against per game (37) and second fewest passing yards against per game (241.5).

Another shot for the secondary

The Elks revamped their secondary in the off-season, bringing in the likes of Tyrell Ford, Royce Metchie and Kobe Williams to try and improve on defending the pass. They failed to force an interception against BC and allowed 324 yards through the air. Now, they’ll try to get on track against a quarterback coming off a 344-yard game in Davis Alexander.

Points at a premium

Kicker Vincent Blanchard was 0-for-2 in field goal attempts in their opener, missing from 45 and 49 yards. In a game where points could be tough to come by, the Elks will need Blanchard to bring his best.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Another 60 minute effort

Montreal has scored at least three points in every quarter so far this season, a worrisome trend for the Elks defence. Allowing their own defence to play with a lead should only bring about more success.

Mack is back

It appears as though the 2023 version of receiver Austin Mack has returned after 109 yards in the Als Week 2 win over Ottawa, which gives him 154 on 10 receptions so far this season. With the Elks struggling to stop the pass game against BC, Alexander should look the way of Mack with consistency.

Containing Ford

Not giving Ford time and space to scramble will be key to the Als defence and keeping points off the board. It’s the job of defensive linemen Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Byron Vaughns to seal the edges. If they can keep Ford in the pocket and up the middle of the field, extended runs will be difficult with Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey closing gaps at linebacker.

