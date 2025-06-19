3 keys to the game for Toronto, Saskatchewan in Week 3

TORONTO — The undefeated meet the winless when the Saskatchewan Roughriders head to Toronto to face the Argonauts on Friday Night Football.

It’s the third straight East Division opponent for Saskatchewan after they downed Ottawa and Hamilton in Weeks 1 and 2.

Toronto has yet to land in the win column, having scored a total of 29 points in losses to Montreal and Calgary.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for the battle between Roughriders and Argonauts on Friday at BMO Field. Catch the action on TSN/RDS. International and U.S. audiences can watch on CFL+.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Ready to run

Head coach Corey Mace has an embarrassment of riches at running back with a healthy AJ Ouellette, Thomas Bertrand-Hudon and Ka’Deem Carey. Ouellette rushed for 96 yards in their win over Hamilton in Week 2 and is going up against an Argos front that’s allowed an average of 125 yards on the ground through two contests. Backing him up will be Bertrand-Hudon who checks back in for Carey.

Better against the pass

No team has allowed more passing yards per game than the Riders 374.5. With a defensive front that’s surrendering the second-fewest rush yards per game at 40.5, the Argos will try to exploit what appears to be a weakness downfield through two weeks. Mace will rely on the experience of Rolan Milligan Jr. and Nelson Lokombo to get the secondary straightened out.

Getting open

If his receivers can find space, quarterback Trevor Harris has a long track record of getting them the ball. Receiver Samuel Emilus was the man in Week 1 but is out with a foot injury and KeeSean Johnson stepped up in Week 2. Who will it be this week? Dhel Duncan-Busby and Dohnte Meyers have shown flashes of being difference makers early on.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Offence from anywhere

The Argos need to find ways to put points on the board any way they can. They’ll once again be without starting quarterback Chad Kelly, meaning Nick Arbuckle is under centre for a third straight start. Arbuckle will be looking for Damonte Coxie who’s been a bright spot with 11 receptions and 197 receiving yards.

Pressure in the pocket

Getting after the passer has been a bright spot for the Argos so far in 2025, and making Harris feel the pressure is going to be a common theme for opposing defences given his high completion percentage. The Argos are currently tied with the Riders for a league-high six sacks, led by defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield Jr.’s two.

Defend the run

Mace is sure to go to Ouellette until the Argos prove they can stop him. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II was an off-season addition from Saskatchewan that head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is leaning on to help do just that.

Need to know: