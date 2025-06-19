Argos sign National FB Brandon Calver

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday the team has signed Canadian fullback Brandon Calver.

Calver (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) returns to Toronto after spending the last four seasons with the Double Blue.

The London, ON native tallied 19 special teams tackles over 48 games during that span. Calver also spent time with Montreal, Ottawa, and Winnipeg between 2018 and 2019.

The Western product has 32 special teams tackles and one forced fumble in 76 games played. He has three Grey Cup rings (2019, 2022, 2024), having played in one of those championship games in 2022.