CFL announces fines following Week 2 action

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued three fines from Week 2.

Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson has been fined for delivering a blindside block on BC long snapper Kyle Nelson.

Montreal offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Ottawa defensive lineman Cleyon Laing.

Calgary offensive lineman Joshua Coker has been fined for committing a non-football act – making unnecessary contact with Toronto linebacker Isaac Darkangelo.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: