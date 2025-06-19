Justin Hardy’s milestone headlines 5 Game Notes to know about Week 3

TORONTO — Week 3 is upon us and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:

Saskatchewan is looking for back-to-back 3-0 starts under Corey Mace.

Zach Collaros‘ next touchdown pass will be his 200 th , making him the 14 th player to reach the mark. Bo Levi Mitchell is the only other active player to hit the milestone.

Calgary is tied for the league lead in big plays (eight) and fewest against (three).

Davis Alexander is 6-0 as a starter. Danny McManus holds the record with an 8-0 run to begin his career, while Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell opened with 7-0 stretches.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 3 of the CFL season below:

PASS GO AND COLLECT 200

Zach Collaros will make his season debut.

His next touchdown pass will be his 200 th , making him the 14 th player to reach the mark. Bo Levi Mitchell is the only other active player to hit the milestone.

Nic Demski has the most TD receptions from Collaros (25).

Collaros (16,177) needs 294 passing yards to pass Kenny Ploen (16,470) for 4th on the Blue Bombers all-time list.

QUICK SLANTS

League-Wide

Scoring through two weeks is up four per cent, including four defensive return TDs.

63 per cent of scoring has come in the second half (259 points vs. 155 in the first half)

Teams leading through three quarters are 8-0.

West Division teams are 4-0 against the East.

MTL (2-0) at EDM (0-1)

Four of the last five games between the two teams have been decided in the final three minutes.

Over the past three seasons, Montreal is 8-0 in June.

Davis Alexander is 6-0 as a starter. Danny McManus holds the record with an 8-0 run to begin his career, while Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell opened with 7-0 stretches.

Last season, in two games against the Elks, Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette each recorded 16 defensive tackles.

In his career, Tre Ford sits five completions short of 300 and 155 passing yards from 4,000.

In Week 1, 2024 defensive tackle leader, Nick Anderson registered nine tackles.

SSK (2-0) at TOR (0-2) ​

Saskatchewan is looking for back-to-back 3-0 starts under Corey Mace.

Since 2023, the Roughriders are 7-1 in June.

Trevor Harris is a career 4-5 against Toronto. He has won a career-best six consecutive regular season starts.

Ka’Deem Carey returns to Toronto after rushing for 1,060 yards and winning a Grey Cup with the team last season.

Jameer Thurman leads the league with 17 defensive plays.

Toronto has not started 0-3 since 2019.

The Argonauts are looking for their fourth straight home win against Saskatchewan. The Roughriders’ last victory at BMO Field was on September 28, 2019.

Toronto has made the most turnovers (five), while forcing the fewest (one).

Nick Arbuckle’s 307 passing yards last week was the 10 th 300+ yard game of his career.

300+ yard game of his career. Last week, in his second CFL game, Miyan Williams recorded 127 yards from scrimmage.

OTT (0-2) at CGY (2-0)

Ottawa has won the teams’ previous three matchups – all at McMahon Stadium.

Bralon Addison leads the league with six second-down conversion receptions.

Justin Hardy needs 79 receiving yards for 3,000 in his career.

Dru Brown is a career 3-0 against Calgary, while Dustin Crum is 1-0.

Dating back to last season, Brown has passed for 400+ yards in three consecutive games. Only four QBs in CFL history have managed the feat: Warren Moon, Kent Austin, as part of a three-game stretch, and Doug Flutie, whose streak reached five contests.

If Crum starts, it will be his first since October 28, 2023. He has averaged 6.7 yards per carry with 18 rushing touchdowns in his career.

The Stampeders have not started 3-0 since 2022.

Calgary is tied for the league lead in big plays (eight) and fewest against (three).

Despite not having a passing touchdown, Vernon Adams Jr. has completed 67.9 per cent of his passes for 585 yards. He also has 10 rushes for 87 yards. He is a career 6-1 against Ottawa.

Last week, Jalen Philpot recorded six catches for 117 yards for his first career 100+ yard game.

Marquel Lee is tied for the league lead in defensive tackles (15).

WPG (1-0) at BC (1-1)