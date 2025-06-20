3 keys to the game for Calgary, Ottawa in Week 3

CALGARY — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Calgary Stampeders meet in a matinee at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.

Ottawa should be eager to get back on the field after falling 39-18 to Montreal in Week 2.

Calgary, meanwhile, has a 3-0 start in their sights with wins against Hamilton and Toronto already on their record to open the season.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for both teams. Watch the matchup on TSN/RDS. U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports Network and International audiences on CFL+.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Defence

The REDBLACKS have allowed a league-high 70 points through two weeks and are surrendering an average of 402 yards of net offence, 310.5 of which have come through the air. They’ll need both the secondary and front to be ready against mobile Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. Defensive back C.J. Coldon has led the way so far with a pair of interceptions, while Global lineman Blessman Ta’ala has the team’s only sack.

Quarterback carousel

When Dustin Crum takes over under centre for his first snap it’ll make three starting quarterbacks in three weeks for head coach Bob Dyce’s team. With starter Dru Brown missing his second game with a hip issue and Matthew Shiltz having thrown three interceptions last week, it’s a move worth trying. Crum has 38 career games and 3,434 passing yards under his belt but hasn’t seen consistent action as a starter since 2023.

Staying disciplined

In two games Ottawa has taken 25 penalties that have cost them 231 yards, the most of any team. If they hope to get back above .500 with a win on the road they’ll need to make their own lives easier by being disciplined.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

No Begelton

Life without star receiver Reggie Begelton begins, at least for now, after the Stamps placed him on the six-game injured list with a knee injury. Fortunately for head coach Dave Dickenson and Adams Jr., Jalen Philpot appears ready to take on a bigger role following a six-catch, 117-yard performance against Toronto in Week 2.

Adams Jr. finding the end zone

Believe it or not, the Stamps are 2-0 without Adams Jr. throwing for a touchdown, albeit running one in himself in Week 2. Going up against a secondary struggling to contain opposing pass games, he’ll have the chance to take his shots.

Shutting down the pass game

The Stamps have been much more successful stopping the run than the pass. They’ve allowed an average of 306.5 yards through the air over two games but Adrian Greene was a bright spot a week ago, pulling down a pair of interceptions including one house call. It’ll be up to the veteran to lead the way once again.

