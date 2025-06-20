3 keys to the game for Winnipeg, BC in Week 3

VANCOUVER — A rematch caps off Week 3 as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions.

It was Winnipeg who came away victorious, 34-20, in Week 2.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for each team. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS. U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports Network and International fans can catch the action on CFL+.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: WPG | BC

» Game Notes: Blue Bombers at Lions

» Tickets: Winnipeg at BC

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Collaros back under centre

Zach Collaros retakes his place as the Blue Bombers starting quarterback after missing last week’s game due to suspension. Backup Chris Streveler filled in just fine, throwing for three touchdowns, but it’s hard to replace the two-time Most Outstanding Player. In three games against the Lions in 2024, Collaros completed 73-of-94 passes for 830 yards and two touchdowns.

Operating without Oliveira

Running back Brady Oliveira left the season opener early with a shoulder injury and is unavailable for this contest. Head coach Mike O’Shea will now give the lead role to Matthew Peterson. If Peterson can come close to his 130-yard debut replacing Oliveira last week, it’ll be enough to diversify the offence.

Watch for Hatcher

Limiting big plays downfield is important and it starts with shutting down Lions’ receiver Keon Hatcher who caught four passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Defensive back Marquise Bridges intercepted two Nathan Rourke passes and will need Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols to help blanket the secondary.

BC LIONS

Masoli making an impact

Rourke is listed as a game-time decision with an oblique injury he sustained last week, which puts the spotlight on Jeremiah Masoli, who could make his first start for BC. The veteran has 133 games of experience and is approaching 18,000 career passing yards. So far this season, he has completed seven passes for 84 yards.

Taking pressure off the pivot

The Lions will need running back James Butler to step up and take some of the offensive focus off Masoli. Butler has carried the ball 20 times for 95 yards in two games but was limited to an average of 2.7 yards over 10 carries against Winnipeg.

Return of Teuhema

The defensive line gets a boost as Sione Teuhema is back after serving a two-game suspension. Fellow linemen Mathieu Betts, DeWayne Hendrix and Jonah Tavai should also be itching to get another chance at slowing the Bombers run game. Hendrix and Tavai had a sack on Streveler and will certainly aim to make Collaros uncomfortable in his return.

Need to know: