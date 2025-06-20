3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 3 win over Edmonton

EDMONTON – The Montreal Alouettes continued their hot start to the 2025 season with a 38-28 win against the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium. Davis Alexander threw for three touchdowns before exiting the game with injury in the third quarter, as Tyson Philpot and Charleston Rambo led the charge for Montreal’s deep receiving room.

Another dominant display from the Alouettes’ defence, including two takeaways and four total sacks helped Montreal get out of Edmonton with a win despite Alexander’s injury.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Edmonton Elks.

4 – ALOUETTE SACKS

Edmonton’s Tre Ford mobility keeps opposing defences honest whenever the Canadian pivot is on the field. With that being said, Montreal was able to limit the damage from Ford and kept the pressure on a quarterback who is hard to get a hold of.

Shawn Oakman was the first to bring Ford to the turf in the second quarter, stopping Edmonton on second down as the home team looked to make it back-to-back scoring drives. Later in the game, Tyrice Beverette got to Ford for a strip sack, with Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund retrieving the loose ball. The Als would get an important score through Sean Thomas Erlington on the extra possession, putting them in the clear despite a last-gasp comeback attempt by the Elks.

3 – FIRST-HALF DAVIS ALEXANDER TOUCHDOWNS

Alexander made it seven wins from his first seven CFL starts, doing his damage in the first half before grabbing at his left leg and leaving the field in the third quarter. Three first-half touchdowns went to three different receivers as Montreal jumped out to a quick start at Commonwealth Stadium.

Alexander was at his best early, connecting with Philpot, Tyler Snead, and David Dallaire for the touchdown scores and making smart plays with the football behind an offensive line which did a good job protecting him.

1 – KABION ENTO INTERCEPTION

Montreal’s defence kept Edmonton out of the end zone through three quarters but it could’ve been a much different game if not for Kabion Ento‘s interception late in the first half.

With the Elks at just six points, Ford looked the way of Zach Mathis with time winding down in the second quarter. It looked like the Edmonton receiver would be able to haul in the catch, but Ento had other plans. He made a late play on the football to take it away from the hands of Mathis, ensuring that Edmonton wouldn’t get a big boost of momentum before the break.