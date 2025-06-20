Jeremiah Masoli listed as starter, Nathan Rourke a game-time decision for BC

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions might be without their starting quarterback in Week 3.

The Lions released their depth chart and listed quarterback Nathan Rourke as a game-time decision. Veteran Jeremiah Masoli is listed as the team’s starter.

Rourke suffered an injury in the matchup against the Bombers in Week 2 and Masoli stepped in to finish the game.

Rourke has completed 39 of 63 passes for 573 yards, four majors and one interception for the Lions in 2025. He also rushed 11 times for 112 more yards and a touchdown.

Masoli meanwhile has appeared in 133 games throughout his career, incuding two with the Leos this season where he completed seven of 10 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Third-year quarterback Chase Brice is listed as a backup.