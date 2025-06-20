With each season comes a new crop of players to the CFL looking to stake their claim and wrestle a job away from an established, household name.

Making the roster is one thing, but cracking the starting lineup and then vaulting your name into league-wide conversations with top-tier play early in your career? That’s a different level altogether.

While we’re only nine games into the 2025 CFL season, several players have already surged up the respect rankings and raised eyebrows with their fast starts. If they keep this up, they won’t be newcomers for long. Here are my top 10 early-season breakout players.

MATTHEW PETERSON | RB | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Yes, he’s only played one game so far, and technically he’s been around the league for a couple of years. I watched a lot of Matthew Peterson leading up to the 2024 CFL Draft and, as you’d expect, thought he was a solid player for the Alberta Golden Bears. But diving into action in Week 2 after reigning MOP and MOC Brady Oliveira went down, and racking up 130 yards on 23 carries? I didn’t see that coming.

DEREK SLYWKA | DB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

A former Finger Lakes Community College basketball player turned receiver turned pro defensive back, and now a starter for the defending Grey Cup champions, Derek Slywka has shown impressive range and football IQ. His backstory adds another layer of intrigue as he continues to make impact play after impact play for the 0-2 Argos.

TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

A low-to-the-ground bruiser with a punishing running style, Travis Theis turned heads in the preseason. His pairing with Sean Thomas Erlington made Walter Fletcher expendable, a telling sign, considering Fletcher’s strong production over the past couple of seasons in Montreal. That says a lot about what the Alouettes think Theis could become.

STANLEY BERRYHILL III | REC | BC LIONS

Though a couple of years into his CFL journey, Stanley Berryhill III had a home opener performance that demanded attention. Against Edmonton, he looked unguardable, racking up two touchdowns and eight catches. That 25 per cent touchdown-to-catch ratio could quickly make him one of Nathan Rourke’s favourite targets, especially if he keeps torching secondaries.

FRASER MASIN | P | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

A punter? Yes, and deservedly so. The first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Global Draft has a monster leg to match his linebacker-sized frame. Through two games, Fraser Masin is averaging 50.9 yards per punt, chasing down CFL top punter honours from former Stampeder Cody Grace, who signed with Edmonton in free agency.

MIYAN WILLIAMS | RB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Another running back? Absolutely. Miyan Williams runs low, leans forward, and punishes defenders, reminding Argos fans of AJ Ouellette during their 2022 Grey Cup run. The former Ohio State Buckeye bruiser brings physicality and momentum with every carry.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Okay, he’s not technically new, but he is Montreal’s new full-time starter. Davis Alexander has impressed early: battling through an injury scare, making big-time throws, and commanding the huddle like a 10-year vet. If he stays healthy, the Alouettes’ faith in him will only grow, and so will his confidence. Through a 3-0 start, he deserves recognition.

ISAIAH WOODEN | RET | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Isaiah Wooden might be the splashiest new name in the return game among a field of mostly established specialists. With a 105-yard touchdown return already on the books and a league-leading 13.2-yard punt return average, he’s giving Hamilton an edge in field position that can’t be overlooked.

MARQUEL LEE | LB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Sometimes you see a CFL newcomer and just know: “Enjoy him while he’s here.” Marquel Lee, formerly of the NFL, has that vibe. His length, range, quickness, and physicality are eye-popping. Barring further injuries, he’s likely to draw NFL interest again, but for now, Calgary might have their next star middle linebacker. 10 tackles in Week 1 speaks volumes.

ANDREW CHATFIELD JR. | DL | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

After appearing in just one game for Ottawa last year, Andrew Chatfield Jr. was traded to Toronto in the Daniel Adeboboye deal, and he’s made the most of his opportunity. He’s been one of the most disruptive pass rushers on a stacked defensive front, registering two sacks and six defensive tackles through just two games.