3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 3 win over Calgary

CALGARY – It wasn’t always pretty, but the Ottawa REDBLACKS won’t mind. The visiting REDBLACKS got their first win of the season against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon, coming out of a stormy McMahon Stadium with a 20-12 victory.

Dustin Crum led the Ottawa offence on the road, moving the ball with his legs while also doing a good job of protecting the football. Daniel Adeboboye came up with the game’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter, while the Ottawa defence forced the Stamps into five turnovers.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ win over the Calgary Stampeders.

1 – DANIEL ADEBOBOYE TOUCHDOWN

With the game at 12-9 after three quarters, any fourth-quarter touchdown was going to be massive in deciding who would come out of McMahon Stadium with a hard-fought win. Adeboboye would be the one who got the game’s only touchdown, sealing the road win for Ottawa with a nine-yard catch.

Adeboboye was actually behind all three plays on the REDBLACKS’ scoring drive. He got things started with a nine-yard run through the middle before the biggest play of the day, his 57-yard gain on the ground which got Ottawa into scoring position. From there, Crum looked to Adeboboye for the touchdown and there was no looking back for the visitors.

0 – OTTAWA TURNOVERS

When the weather is against both teams in a low-scoring affair, turnovers become even more important. Even though there were plenty of slips, bobbles, and incompletions by both offences, the REDBLACKS were somehow able to come out of Calgary without turning the ball over.

On the other side of the football, Ottawa’s defence forced Calgary into five turnovers, a number more typical for a game played in such nasty conditions. Vernon Adams Jr. lost an early fumble and then threw a late interception to Charlie Ringland. The Stamps turned it over on downs three times, one of which being a goal line rushing attempt by P.J. Walker in the second quarter.

239 – OTTAWA RUSHING YARDS

From opening kickoff, Saturday afternoon’s game was always going to be one played largely on the ground. The wind and rain combined with the athleticism of Crum made the Ottawa game plan clear almost obvious, but Calgary still couldn’t stop the ground game of the REDBLACKS.

Crum had half as many rushes as he had passes, going for 64 yards on 11 runs. The running back tandem of Adeboboye and William Stanback also found success, with Adeboboye finishing at 96 yards rushing, and Stanback going for 82.