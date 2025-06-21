3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 3 win over Toronto

TORONTO – The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ third win of their undefeated 2025 season was their most dramatic, as Mario Alford walked it off with a kick-return touchdown to break a late tie and defeat the Toronto Argonauts 39-32 at BMO Field on Friday night.

Aside from the Argos’ opening-drive touchdown and their late comeback bid, it was a contest controlled by Trevor Harris and company, who poured the points onto a Toronto defence that was missing two-time All-CFLer Wynton McManis.

The road win marks Saskatchewan’s first at BMO Field since 2019 and brings the Riders to 3-0 for a second straight season under head coach Corey Mace.

The Argos, who, along with McManis, made eight changes to their Week 2 depth chart due to injuries, mounted a valiant, shorthanded rally but fell heartbreakingly short at the final hurdle as they move to 0-3 on the year.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Riders’ win over the Argos.

243 – MARIO ALFORD PUNT/KICK RETURN YARDS

Even before Alford’s jaw-dropping score to wrap up an insane finish between the Riders and Argos, Saskatchewan put on a special-teams clinic in the return game. Alford’s late-game heroics will draw the attention, but the 34-year-old’s consistency throughout the contest will be lauded inside the Riders’ locker room. Averaging a hair under 18 yards on punt returns and a whopping 43 on kicks, the Green and White return man was routine in setting up his offence in excellent positions to score.

91 – A.J. OUELLETTE RUSHING YARDS

It was familiar territory for power back A.J. Ouellette, and he made sure to make an impact in his return to BMO Field. The former Argo from 2019 to 2023 missed his opportunity in Toronto last season with a hip injury, but nothing was holding him back on his first touch of the game, which he took 25 yards to the house behind a convoy of great blocking. Ouellette’s 91-yard effort on 17 carries is not the most imposing number this season – the Riders notching 144 rushing yards with effective totes from Tommy Stevens and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon – but he vastly outperformed the backfield counterparts for Toronto, who tallied only 55. The Argos, who entered Week 3 with the second fewest rushing attempts, were one-dimensional, while Ouellette’s effectiveness prompted the Riders to enlist a balanced attack on offence.

2 – DOHNTE MEYERS RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS

Before the fourth-quarter chaos, Meyers’ pass-catching was the story of the game. The 24-year-old, thrust into a larger role with receiving standouts Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker both ruled out, made the most of his four receptions, picking up massive chunks on contested snags and catch-and-run situations. Along with two touchdown grabs – the second of which he ran 60 yards after the catch – Meyers added 125 yards to lead both teams. With Harris’ favourite target out, it was a well-timed game for the second-year CFLer to hit his career-high mark for receiving yards.