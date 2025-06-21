3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 3 win over BC

VANCOUVER – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers intended to bring the heat to Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place, and did just that with a 27-14 win on Saturday night.

The Bomber’s offence had consistent chemistry each drive, while the defence held their ground and only allowed one touchdown against the entire game.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the BC Lions.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: WPG | BC

» Bombers, Lions by the numbers

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

1 – ASOTUI ELI TOUCHDOWNS

It’s not every day you get to see a big man touchdown, but with the offence flowing and a strong enough lead on Friday night, Zach Collaros saw his opportunity and took it.

Leading 20-6, Collaros connected with Asotui Eli for his first CFL touchdown when they connected near the right sideline from five yards away for the score.

0 – TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED BY WINNIPEG DEFENCE THROUGH 3 QUARTERS

The Bombers offence deserves all the credit for their efforts on Saturday night, but the work their defence did to hold the Lions to a minimum has earned flowers too.

On the other side of the football, Winnipeg’s defence forced multiple turnovers, including forcing two interceptions from Jeremiah Masoli.

Adding to the defence’s big day, Jamal Parker scooped up a fumbled and ran it back 57 yards for a touchdown.

200 – ZACH COLLAROS CAREER TOUCHDOWNS

Collaros has achieved a lot in his career, and with his first touchdown connecting with Dalton Schoen at 7:49 of the first quarter, he reached the 200 career touchdown passes thrown milestone.

The Bombers victory also notched the starting quarterback’s 50th win in his career, marking the achievement in his 70th appearance.