Bombers come up victorious against Lions on the road

VANCOUVER – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers went on the road and will take home a win after defeating the BC Lions 27-14 at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday night.

Zach Collaros threw for 179 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win while Keric Wheatfall led all receivers with 86 yards, catching all six passes targeted towards him.

Jeremiah Masoli threw for 281 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss with Justin McInnis leading all receivers with 94 yards on nine receptions.

The Blue Bombers got the action started early with the only score of the first quarter, as the trusted connection of Zach Collaros and Dalton Schoen came through for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Winnipeg took over seven minutes of clock off with their first offensive drive of the game, with efforts from multiple receivers as well as ground game from Matthew Peterson helped move the sticks.

BC got on the board in the second quarter as Sean Whyte hit a 22 yard field goal just over thirty seconds into action, but the Bombers responded with a field goal of their own, a Sergio Castillo 55-yard attempt, as well as the defence coming through with a 60-yard fumble recovery from Jamal Parker Jr. getting run back for a score.

The teams would trade field goals in the third quarter, with Castillo hitting a 37-yard attempt before Whyte kicked in a field goal from 43 yards out of his own.

An Evan Holm interception in the fourth quarter put the Bombers in perfect field position to extended their lead as Collaros found offensive lineman Asotui Eli for the five-yard big man touchdown.

While the Bombers were comfortable in their lead, the Lions refused to give up and Masoli connected with Jevon Cottoy for seven yards and a touchdown, competed by a successful two-point attempt, to score their first touchdown of the evening.

The Bombers will play again in Week 4 action at home at Princess Auto Stadium against the Edmonton Elks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 26, while the Lions will head out to Mosaic Stadium to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.