CFL Injury Reports: Week 4

TORONTO — Week 4’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

EDMONTON ELKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, June 26 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status David Beard OL Calf DNP Mark Korte OL Non-Injury Related DNP

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Sunday. Their first injury report will be on Monday, June 23, 2025

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, June 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, June 28 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, June 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status