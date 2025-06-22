CFL Injury Reports: Week 4

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 4’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Thursday, June 26 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|David Beard
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|Mark Korte
|OL
|Non-Injury Related
|DNP
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Sunday. Their first injury report will be on Monday, June 23, 2025
Friday, June 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, June 28 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Sunday, June 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status