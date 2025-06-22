Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 22, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 4

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 4’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

EDMONTON ELKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, June 26 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
David Beard OL Calf DNP
Mark Korte OL Non-Injury Related DNP

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Sunday. Their first injury report will be on Monday, June 23, 2025

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, June 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

 

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, June 28 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, June 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status

 

