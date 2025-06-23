5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 3

TORONTO — There are three undefeated teams remaining in 2025, and there’s a good reason for that.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes have yet to taste defeat thanks to a combination of playmakers on both sides of the ball.

In Week 3 it was Saskatchewan’s Malik Carney, Winnipeg’s Terrell Bonds and Montreal’s Davis Alexander putting up impressive stats, according to Pro Football Focus.

The trio’s impressive performance is a testament to the overall talent in all three squads, but even teams that didn’t come away with the win also had players with impressive performances.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF stats that stand out from Week 3 of CFL action.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS survive the elements in Calgary for first win of season

» Mario Alford‘s late kick return touchdown TD pushes Riders past Argos

» Alouettes continue hot start with road win over Elks

» Bombers come up victorious against Lions on the road

MALIK CARNEY | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 10 PRESSURES

Malik Carney once again makes the list after registering a mind-blowing 10 pressures against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, according to PFF.

The pass rusher was among the most disruptive defensive linemen in 2024 and is back at it in 2025, leading the league in pressures to go alongside two sacks in three games for the Green and White this season.

TERRELL BONDS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 36.4 COMPLETION PERCENTAGE ALLOWED

Terrell Bonds is proving to be a tough matchup in the back end for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

According to PFF, the defensive back was targeted 11 times and only allowed four of those passes to be completed, giving up only two first downs despite being under heavy fire all game.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | BC LIONS | 3 CONTESTED CATCHES/4 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

National receiver Justin McInnis looked like his 2024 self in Week 3, tying for the league lead in contested catches (three) and receiving first downs (four), according to PFF.

McInnis caught nine passes for 94 yards as veteran Jeremiah Masoli relied on the superstar as his safety valve against the Blue Bombers.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 3 BIG TIME THROWS

Davis Alexander is having a potential All-CFL season in his first year as the starter for Montreal.

The pivot is a big part of a 3-0 start for the Alouettes and had yet another stellar start in Week 3 after completing 20 of 24 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns before exiting the game with an injury.

That performance included three big time throws, according to PFF, tying him for the lead league in Week 3. Alexander now leads all quarterbacks in the category in 2025 with six, two more than Vernon Adams Jr. and Tre Ford who are tied for second.

JUSTIN RANKIN | EDMONTON ELKS | 7 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Justin Rankin was as elusive as it gets in Week 3, leading the league in missed tackles forced with seven and rushing for 76 yards on 12 attempts.

Rankin also ranked second in rushing first downs (five) and yards after contact (64) against one of the toughest defences in the CFL.