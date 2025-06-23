AJ Ouellette’s ‘style of game’ a must-play in CFL Fantasy

TORONTO — AJ Ouellette does not need to pitch his case as to why he’s a good CFL Fantasy play.

That’s because the power running back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been breaking tackles across Canada for six seasons now, making him a must-have in most lineups on a weekly basis.

That includes Week 3, when Ouellette rushed 17 times for 91 yards and a major, while also catching a pass for 15 yards, good for 17.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Focus, Ouellette also broke four tackles and gained 50 yards after contact.

You might think the reason for his production is just his unique combination of power and balance, but there’s another component that helps him find the rushing lanes to explode through for the Roughriders, says the running back.

“I’m gonna start off playing my style of game, but I (also) analyze the game very well, and I know when my next opportunity is going to hit,” said Ouellette in an off-season conversation with CFL.ca.

Ouellette’s physical style of play means he can wear down opponents as the game progresses, getting more and more dangerous with each rushing attempt. That’s exactly why you should stay glued to your TV when rooting for the bruising tailback to help lift your CFL Fantasy team to yet another win.

“It’s always going to be entertaining throughout the whole game to watch your fantasy picks,” said Ouellette. “You’re just gonna expect more and more from me as the quarter goes and as the game goes.”

Ouellette has rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2025, but hasn’t been involved in the passing game yet with the Riders boasting one of the best receiver groups in the league.

That doesn’t mean that is not a toolset that the running back possesses though, opening up even more fantasy opportunities for the tailback to outscore everybody else.

“We’ve got tons of guys that can really go off at any moment and on top of that, AJ can catch it out of the backfield,” said quarterback Trevor Harris.

Saskatchewan’s running back is second in rushing yards through three weeks, and if he does get more involved in the passing game, the sky is the limit.

Ouellette and the Roughriders face the BC Lions on Saturday during WestJet Canada Day Weekend and you can watch him on TSN or CTV. U.S. fans can watch on CBS Sports Network and International audiences can catch the action on CFL+.