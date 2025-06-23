MMQB: Alouettes off to dominant start in 2025

The Montreal Alouettes look downright terrifying three weeks into the season.

And, honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised knowing how this Alouettes juggernaut has been building for almost two years now. And they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

Let’s consider a few things.

As part of a 3-0 start, Montreal has outscored their opponents 105-56, which equates to an average margin of victory of more than 16 points. That could/should be an even more lopsided figure, but the Als have left points on the field at times. And, in Thursday’s 38-28 win over the Elks, the opposition put up double-digit points late in the second half to make the score a little less emphatic than it really was.

Also consider what the Als have done since September 2023. Including the playoffs, Montreal has gone 23-6-1 in their last 30 games, including a Grey Cup victory, for a 0.767 winning percentage. Sure, you could accuse me of choosing an arbitrary date, but I think it illustrates just how dominant the Als have been since hitting their stride.

And now, before we’ve even hit July, Montreal finds itself in the East Division driver’s seat with zero reason to believe they’ll relinquish their grip. As it stands right now, it’s hard to find weaknesses with this group.

Just look at what the Alouettes are doing defensively. For instance, after finishing runner-up last year, Tyrice Beverette has positioned himself as an early frontrunner for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. In three appearances, Beverette has racked up 14 defensive tackles, one interception, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Montreal’s defensive line has been almost impossible to contain, too. With Canadian Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund leading the way with three, this front four has combined for seven of the team’s league co-leading ten sacks. Each of Adeyemi-Berglund, Lwal Uguak, Shawn Oakman, and Dylan Wynn have registered at least one sack early this season.

And then there’s quarterback Davis Alexander. Not only does the first-year starter looks like the real deal, he looks like a bona fide superstar. Alexander has thrown for 803 yards and five touchdowns while completing more than 75 per cent of his passes and posting an absurd 116.1 quarterback rating.

Positively, it sounds like the lower body injury Alexander sustained vs. Edmonton is a minor one. And even if he does have to miss a little time, veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson is a solid safety valve; he did a good job holding down the fort after Alexander was forced to leave Thursday’s game in the third quarter.

Whoever is at the helm for Montreal, they’ve got a deep group of playmakers. Each of Tyson Philpot, Austin Mack, and Tyler Snead are already straddling 200 receiving yards while local product Sean Thomas Erlington is averaging 5.0 yards a carry to provide a solid option on the ground.

Of course, all this is well and good in June. Alouettes players and coaches will be the first to tell you a dominant regular season means very little without getting the job done in the playoffs. They learned that lesson last year as the league’s No 1. seed entering the post-season before bowing out in the Eastern Final.

But with how dominant this group looks early this season, and what they’ve accomplished since the fall of 2023, no one will be surprised if Montreal is playing for the 112th Grey Cup in November.

QUICK HITS

The Toronto Argonauts might be the team to watch heading into Week 4 after head coach Ryan Dinwiddie voiced his frustrations following Friday’s heartbreaking loss to Saskatchewan. As the Argos prepare to play Ottawa, it’s clear an 0-3 start isn’t sitting well with the defending champs.

“I’ve never really got after those guys, this is the first time I’ve had to after a game, (I’m) pretty embarrassed by it,” Dinwiddie said.

“I ain’t putting up with that stuff no more. We (have to) come and do the work. These guys are getting paid; this is their job. They need to come here with some purpose. It’s not a good atmosphere right now. We’ll get it fixed, we’re men and we’re pros and we get paid to do this, but I’m not happy.”

Speaking of that last minute finish, there’s no doubt who’s the most electric return threat in the league right now and that’s Mario Alford of the Riders. With reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Janarion Grant yet to suit up this season, Alford is first up when I think of a guy who can turn a game in the snap of a finger. He showed that rather dramatically with his 99-yard game winning kick return to help move Saskatchewan to 3-0.

Finally, kudos to Ottawa’s ground game as quarterback Dustin Crum and tailbacks Daniel Adeboboye and William Stanback combined for 242 rushing yards in Saturday’s 20-12 win over the Stampeders. With how miserable it was in Calgary, it was the type of afternoon where the best run game was going to pick up the victory.